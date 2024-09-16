Two Players Signed, One Waived by Houston in UFL's Friday Transactions
The San Antonio Brahmas and Houston Roughnecks have been two of the most active teams in the offseason, and the Texas teams continued that trend on Friday.
Houston signed offensive guard Nick Correia and released free safety Gavin Robertson Jr. The Brahmas also signed former Rice defensive end Ikenna Enechukwu.
Correia played all six seasons in college at Rhode Island, starting at right guard in 48 consecutive games. He was a CAA Football All-Conference Second Team selection in 2021 and a CAA Football All-Conference First Team selection in 2022.
Robertson was previously with the San Antonio Brahmas after the team selected him in the Dispersal Draft in January, but he did not make the final roster. At Montana in college, he made 158 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, five interceptions, nine pass deflections and a fumble recovery in 37 games.
Enechukwu had previously been in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons. In four seasons at Rice, he made 122 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 41 games.
Houston finished with the worst record in the UFL at 1-9, which resulted in swift change to the roster and front office as Will Lewis took over as general manager. San Antonio had a far different season with a 7-3 record, making it all the way to the UFL title game where the Brahmas lost to the Birmingham Stallions.
