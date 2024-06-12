UFL 2024 Championship Game DraftKings Betting Odds
UFL and betting fans have one last chance to get in on the action before the season concludes. The USFL Conference champion Birmingham Stallions will take on the XFL Conference champion San Antonio Brahmas in the inaugural UFL title game this weekend.
While many had expected the St. Louis Battlehawks to be there instead of the Brahmas, San Antonio proved to be the better team in the XFL. There’s no surprise with the Stallions as they are looking for their third-straight league title.
Here is the betting line for the UFL title game according to DraftKings and analysis of the lines given.
Birmingham Stallions vs. San Antonio Brahmas
Spread: Stallions -3, Brahmas +3
O/U: 42
Money Line: Stallions -175, Brahmas +145
Birmingham is the only team in the UFL that has been favored in every game this season, and most of the time the Stallions have been favored by quite a bit. The three-point spread is the closest spread the Stallions have had in a game this season. After losing just four games in three seasons, it comes as no surprise the Stallions are the favorites to win.
The last time these two teams played, it ended in an 18-9 Brahmas win. The combined 27 points made it one of the lowest-scoring games of the year. Both offenses and defenses are ranked in the top four in the league. Expect another close, low-scoring game, but there should be more than 27 points.
Going into the weekend, many would say to place the bet on the Stallions to win the game based on the historical run they have been on over the past two seasons. It’s safe to say it will be a one-possession game, but the spread makes it difficult to decide whether to take the Stallions or Brahmas to cover/win. This will be an entertaining game for football fans to watch.
