UFL 2024 Conference Championship Game TV Ratings on FOX/ABC Spike From Last Year
Regular-season UFL games have averaged 816k in viewership across FOX, ABC and ESPN, more than a 30% increase in viewership from last season's XFL and USFL. With the season reaching its apex, the question is whether the UFL can attract added eyeballs for its most important games of the year.
2024 UFL Playoff TV Ratings Average Viewership
Conference Championships
Saturday, June 8
- USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers (7-3) at Birmingham Stallions (9-1) — 3 pm ET, (ABC/ESPN Deportes): 1,100,000
Sunday, June 9
- XFL Conference Championship: San Antonio Brahmas (7-3) at St. Louis Battlehawks (7-3) — 7 p.m. ET (FOX): 1,274,000
Both games were up 57% over last year's USFL/XFL playoff games average of 748k on FOX/NBC/ESPN.
Analysis:
For comparison and context. The USFL's two playoff games last June averaged 904,000 viewers on FOX.
The XFL which held their playoffs in late April/May went head to head with USFL games. The league's two cable broadcasts on ESPN in 2023 averaged 576,500 viewers. The USFL aired two games directly against the XFL playoffs on broadcast television, netting 776k (FOX), and 563k (NBC).
Much like the season finale of a TV series, the hope is that you have generated enough interest for many to care about how it all ends.
That's where the UFL is heading toward in its inaugural title game.
Can the Stallions-Brahmas UFL Championship Game on FOX this Sunday produce better numbers in the league's climax than the XFL or USFL did a year ago?
In 2023, the USFL Championship game last July on NBC averaged 1.2 million viewers. The XFL's championship game on ABC last May averaged 1.43 million viewers. Two years ago, the USFL had 1.5 million viewers for its title game.
The bar has been set, can the new UFL surpass it?
