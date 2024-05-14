UFL 2024 on ESPN/FOX: Week 7 TV Ratings
An increase in over-the-air broadcasts on FOX and ABC has seen the UFL elevate viewership from last year's USFL and XFL, as evidenced by the league's second-best weekend of TV ratings in Week 6. In Week 7, the United Football League aired three of four games on ESPN. However, the lone over-the-air telecast on FOX featured the UFL's two best teams. Could that game alone carry the day?
2024 UFL Week 7 TV Ratings (Average Viewership, Per Nielsen)
Saturday, May 11
- Memphis Showboats at Arlington Renegades, 1 p.m. (ESPN): 586,436 (0.19)
- St. Louis Battlehawks at Birmingham Stallions, 4 p.m. (FOX): 758,284 viewers (0.24)
- Up 8% vs. last year’s equivalent Week 7 USFL average of 703k viewers for Birmingham and New Orleans on FOX.
- The telecast peaked with 1.452 million viewers from 7-7:15 pm.
Sunday, May 12
- Michigan Panthers at D.C. Defenders, Noon (ESPN): 665,001(0.21)
- San Antonio Brahmas at Houston Roughnecks, 3 p.m. (ESPN): 571,585 (0.18)
* For the entire season through Week 7, the UFL on ESPN platforms is up 30% vs. 2023 XFL/USFL full, regular season average across all linear platforms.
The 26 UFL telecasts are averaging 834k viewers through Week 7, which is 37% better than last year’s average for all regular season USFL and XFL games through Week 7 (609,000).
Analysis:
As expected, the overall viewership average for the UFL in Week 7 was its lowest of the season due to the cable-heavy schedule. Fortunately, it was the only weekend on the schedule where the league had its slate predominantly on cable. The ESPN numbers this past weekend were decent.
The Week 7 UFL average viewership was 645,326.
The not-so-positive news is the ratings figure the league scored on FOX, with the undefeated Birmingham Stallions edging out the St. Louis Battlehawks in a thrilling game that could be a precursor to the UFL Championship Game on Sunday, June 16.
Considering the high quality of FOX's broadcast and the game itself, the 758k average is a bit disappointing. The game did peak at the end with 1.452 million viewers, but part of that was likely due to the overrun leading into MLB.
What it does show, however, is that the league's ceiling for viewership can be limited, depending on factors beyond the matchup like competition, network and timeslot.
In the final three weeks of the regular season, playoff ramifications could determine the UFL's ceiling for viewership. The USFL conference championship game is set with Birmingham versus Michigan. For now, the XFL conference is still undecided, with three teams vying for two spots.
Looking ahead, to maximize interest and viewership, FOX may need to consider flexing one of its games to the league's final primetime slot of the regular season. The current game scheduled for the season finale is on Sunday, June 2. It will feature two teams already eliminated from playoff contention in Memphis and Houston. Any games in the final week that do have playoff scenarios attached to them should be placed into that slot instead.
In Week 8, the UFL will have three of its four telecasts on big network television. (FOX/ABC). However, on Saturday night, the UFL will have its lone season showing on ESPN2.
2024 UFL Week 8 Broadcast Schedule
Week 8
Saturday, May 18
- Michigan Panthers (5-2) at Memphis Showboats (1-6), 4 p.m. (FOX)
- Houston Roughnecks (1-6) at Birmingham Stallions (7-0), 8 p.m. (ESPN2)
Sunday, May 19
- D.C. Defenders (3-4) at St. Louis Battlehawks (5-2), 12:00 p.m. (ABC)
- Arlington Renegades (1-6) at San Antonio Brahmas (5-2), 4:00 p.m. (FOX)
