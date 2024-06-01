UFL 2024 Regular Season Finale Preview/Prediction: Arlington Renegades at D.C. Defenders
A lot can change from one year to the next in pro football, as evidenced by this Sunday's showdown between the 4-5 D.C. Defenders and 2-7 Arlington Renegades. Last year's XFL title combatants will wrap up another season squaring off against each other, but this time under entirely different circumstances.
The UFL versions of D.C. and Arlington share a lot in common. Both have well-established and respected head coaches and quarterbacks, and both teams have endured tough luck in 2024. Such is the story in football, where a few plays per game can be the difference between contending for the postseason or being on the outside looking in. You could argue that the Defenders should be 6-3 or that Arlington could be sporting at least five wins if not for some freaky last-second losses.
The Renegades and Defenders have had some exhilarating games against each other since their debuts in 2020. Notwithstanding last year's XFL championship contest, there's also 2023's overtime shootout in D.C. and this year's thrilling come-from-behind, last-second 29-28 Defenders victory in Arlington.
Maybe the two teams have one more classic left in them before closing the book on a disappointing 2024 season.
Game Information
Line: Defenders -3, O/U 46.5
Date/Location: Sunday, June 2, 2024, at Audi Field, Washington, D.C.
Kickoff Time: 12 pm EST/11 am CT
Weather Forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 79F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
TV/Streaming: ABC, ESPN Plus, SiriusXM
Week 10 Depth Chart
Lineup Notes
Many of the front-line starters for both squads are not sitting this game out, or are at least penciled into the lineup. In the UFL, with no bye weeks, this is the tenth straight week of play without a break for players. Considering there are no playoff ramifications involved, it's possible that even though the intent is winning, Arlington and D.C. could spread the wealth and get backup players additional reps. For some, it would be their first extended action of the season.
Interestingly enough, despite this being a final chance for action, D.C., which has signed four undrafted rookies from the 2024 NFL Draft Class, is sitting all but one of them. Guard/Center David Satkowski is dressing for his first game ever as a pro.
Keys To The Game
D.C. and Arlington are in a virtual tie for allowing the second-most points per game in the UFL (24 ppg). On top of that, the two teams have combined for 172 points in their last three head-to-head outings. As a result, it's fair to assume fireworks on the scoreboard Sunday.
That's unless Gregg Williams's defense can finally figure out a way to halt a red-hot Luis Perez, who has had the Defenders' number in his last three games against them. Perez has thrown for over 900 yards and six touchdowns versus D.C. in those meetings.
On the flip side, the Jay Hayes-led defense needs to continue its recent run of forcing turnovers. In the last game versus D.C., the Renegades mostly held their opponent in check until a furious rally orchestrated by Jordan Ta'amu stole a victory at the gun.
The Defenders and Renegades have the league's worst rush defenses, allowing a matching 4.7 yards per rush. Whichever side can figure out a way to exploit that aspect, should win the game.
Through nine weeks of play, 36 games in the UFL season, surprisingly, no kicks or punts have been returned for touchdowns. In a league that has a kickoff designed for optimum returns, that's a shocker. Chris Rowland currently leads the league with 1,341 all-purpose yards through nine games. The HBCU star, who once eclipsed Jerry Rice's record for catches in a season (104), can end his fantastic campaign with a bang and a special teams score.
Prediction
I might as well swing for the fences again after eerily nailing a prediction between these two teams seven weeks ago.
This ages poorly if it happens on Saturday, but I am calling for the first overtime shootout of the 2024 UFL season. What are the odds it will happen two years in a row in D.C.? It's probably slimmer than the odds the Beer Snake won't be mentioned more than 10 times on Sunday's broadcast.
I like the Renegades to close the season, winning three of their last four. Luis Perez and Bob Stoops close things out in style. The question is, will it be their final ride together?
Renegades 34 Defenders 32
