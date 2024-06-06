UFL 2024 Season Conference Finals DraftKings Betting Odds
The UFL has finally made it to the playoffs. The Michigan Panthers and the Birmingham Stallions will face each other in the USFL Conference title game on Saturday, and on the XFL Conference side, the San Antonio Brahmas will play the St. Louis Battlehawks.
This leaves bettors limited opportunities for big paydays as they only have two more games remaining before the UFL title game. DraftKings released the lines for each of the games.
Here are the lines for the two games and analysis for each contest.
1. Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions
Spread: Stallions -5, Panthers +5
O/U: 43
Money Line: Stallions -270, Panthers +220
The Stallions have been sloppy entering the playoffs while the Panthers have kept both of their contests competitive and close. Birmingham being five-point favorites seems like a stretch as both games have been decided by one possession. Michigan’s defense has been solid, and the Stallions-Panthers games have never hit the over, so it doesn’t feel like it will happen this weekend.
2. San Antonio Brahmas at St. Louis Battlehawks
Spread: Battlehawks -3, Brahmas +3
O/U: 44
Money Line: Battlehawks -166, Brahmas +140
St. Louis being the favorite to win makes sense as the team has beaten the Brahmas twice this season. The over/under is too close to call as they split on the season hitting the over once and the under once. Everyone will be monitoring how healthy the quarterbacks are with Battlehawks’ A.J. McCarron and Brahmas’ Chase Garbers recently returning from injuries. Taking St. Louis to win at home where the team has been unbeaten feels like the safer bet.
