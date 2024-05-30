UFL 2024 Season Week 10 DraftKings Betting Odds
The time has flown by with money made as the UFL regular season is down to the last four games. With the playoffs already set, it’s all about figuring out who will be hosting home playoffs games and who will win the first overall pick in the 2025 UFL Draft. That still leaves time for fans to place their final regular season bets.
Here are the Week 10 betting lines for the four UFL games according to DraftKings.
1. Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions
Spread: Stallions -8, Panthers +8
O/U: 43.5
Money Line: Stallions -410, Panthers +320
2. San Antonio Brahmas at St. Louis Battlehawks
Spread: Battlehawks -2.5, Brahmas +2.5
O/U: 42.5
Money Line: Battlehawks -148, Brahmas +124
3. Arlington Renegades at D.C. Defenders
Spread: Defenders -3, Renegades +3
O/U: 46.5
Money Line: Defenders -155, Renegades +130
4. Houston Roughnecks at Memphis Showboats
Spread: Roughnecks -2, Showboats +2
O/U: 44.5
Money Line: Roughnecks -142, Showboats +120
The most important game of the weekend is in St. Louis as the Battlehawks face the Brahmas for the opportunity to host the XFL Conference championship game. Battlehawks fans are crossing their collective fingers for the return of quarterback A.J. McCarron, while San Antonio has Chase Garbers back at quarterback. The Brahmas offense is not known for putting up points, but if McCarron plays, it could be a good bet to take the over.
Granted, the USFL Conference regular season title is on the line, but due to a scheduling conflict with Ford Field, the Stallions are hosting a playoff game against the Michigan Panthers next week. This leaves little to play for, which could mean players resting and offense not being at a high level. An eight-point advantage for Birmingham seems high with the Panthers playing as well as the team has all season.
Sunday’s matchups also have little to no meaning outside of the Roughnecks-Showboats game with the No. 1 pick in the UFL Draft up for grabs for the winner. Houston’s offense has picked up over the last few games with Memphis not being able to figure out the quarterback position. Arlington and D.C. have a high chance of being a shootout with the Renegades’ top passing game and Defenders quarterback Jordan Ta’amu always dangerous with his arm and legs so the over should be taken.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL on FanNation on Facebook and X.