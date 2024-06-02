UFL 2024 Season Week 10 Game Preview: Houston Roughnecks at Memphis Showboats
The final game of the UFL regular season features two of the bottom teams in the league, the Houston Roughnecks (1-8) and the Memphis Showboats (1-8). Despite no playoff hopes for either team, the winner of this contest will receive the No.. 1 overall pick in the 2025 UFL Draft leaving this matchup a big one for the future of both franchises. The last time the Showboats won was in Week 1 to the Roughnecks 18-12.
Houston has shown signs of life over the last couple of weeks staying competitive in games against top teams Birmingham Stallions and Michigan Panthers thanks to young quarterback Nolan Henderson adding another dynamic to the offense. The Roughnecks are coming off a 26-22 loss to the Panthers last week after surrendering 10-point leads twice.
It has been a rocky season for the Showboats as they have lost eight games in a row with quarterback turnover, offensive line issues and pass coverage concerns have haunted this football team. Memphis lost its last contest against the D.C. Defenders in Week 9 36-12.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Roughnecks -2, O/U 44.5
Date/Location: Sunday, June 2, 2024, at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, TN
Kickoff Time: 7:00 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Partly Sunny, 85 degrees, 45% chance of precipitation
TV/Streaming: FOX, FOX Sports App, FOX Sports on SiriusXM
Injury Report/Inactives
Houston will not have its starting running back T.J. Pledger IV for the finale as he is out with a left ankle injury. Offensive tackle Isaiah Battle also will not participate with a right knee injury. One other defensive player is out for the Roughnecks with cornerback Jai Nunn-Liddell had multiple injuries.
Good news for Memphis is all eight players listed on the injury report are full goes for the game. On offense, the Showboats will have quarterback Troy Williams available and wide receiver Jonathan Adams ready to play. The defense has their top safety Jarey Elder in the secondary and linebacker Vontae Diggs healthy.
Roster Lineup Updates
The Roughnecks plan to start Reid Sinnett at quarterback, but Henderson should get plenty of time on the field. Mark Thompson will make the start at running back with Kirk Merritt returning to the field for the first time since getting injured in the D.C. Defenders game earlier in the season.
Memphis will be going with their third different starting quarterback of the season as Josh Love gets his first start since last year in the USFL with the Michigan Panthers. Diggs has been in and out of the lineup with injuries, but he will be making the start at linebacker.
Keys to Victory
In the last game of the season, Houston needs to unleash Henderson and let him run RPO plays and throw the football deep on play action. Thompson has been limited this season with touches with Pledger getting starts this season so this could be his coming out party. The Roughnecks defense needs to be aware of Showboats running back Darius Victor, who is coming off his top game of the season with 98 rushing yards and one touchdown.
Speaking of Victor, the running game needs to get going so feeding Victor the football would help make this offense more efficient. Stability at the quarterback position isn’t coming for Memphis, but Love could be playing for a starting job next year, so his audition needs to be stellar with finding his top targets like Sage Surratt, Daewood Davis and Adams. A quarterback spy needs to be on Henderson at all times as Memphis needs to eliminate the big plays the team has allowed all year.
Prediction
Both teams are on losing streaks, but it certainly feels like the Roughnecks are the hotter team. They have been competitive against the top teams of late while Memphis is spiraling out of control in blowout losses. Now with another starting quarterback in the picture, the Showboats don’t seem up to the task of breaking that long losing streak while Houston shows a more promising future in 2025.
Houston Roughnecks 28, Memphis Showboats 19
