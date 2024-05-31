UFL 2024 Season Week 10 Game Preview: Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions
The USFL side of the playoffs is already set as the Michigan Panthers (7-2) and Birmingham Stallions (8-1) will face each other in Birmingham next week, as well as Week 10 of the UFL regular season.
What needs to be decided is who wins the conference in the regular season. Even if Michigan wins this weekend, the Panthers can’t host the playoff game due to a scheduling conflict with Ford Field. Bragging rights and momentum going into the playoffs are what each team is playing for.
The Panthers are coming off a close 26-22 win over the Houston Roughnecks that saw Michigan quarterback Bryce Perkins score three second-half touchdowns to win the game. Michigan’s defense continues to impress as the Roughnecks only had 278 total yards of offense.
Birmingham is coming off the team’s first loss of the season as the Stallions fell to the San Antonio Brahmas 18-9. The Stallions struggled to establish much offense outside of quarterback Adrian Martinez, who was pressured throughout the game by the Brahmas pass rush.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Stallions -8, O/U 43.5
Date/Location: Saturday, June 1, 2024, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, AL
Kickoff Time: 2:00 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Rain, 74 degrees
TV/Streaming: ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM
Injury Report/Inactives
Michigan has five players out for the game with injuries, including starting running back Matthew Colburn (right forearm), wide receiver Marcus Simms (right hamstring), linebacker Noah Dawkins (concussion), safety Corrion Ballard (right hamstring) and defensive end Kenny Willekes (right ankle). The Panthers had 14 players on the injury report for this week’s game.
Birmingham has a lighter load on the injury report with only three players on it. Linebacker DeMarquis Gates is the only player out as he is dealing with a right foot injury. Notable inactives for the game include running back Ricky Person Jr and starting defensive backs JoJo Tillery and Nevelle Clarke.
Roster Lineup Updates
The Panthers offense took a hit in the backfield as it will most likely be Nate McCrary as the starter with Toa Taua as his backup. There are still some questions about the quarterbacks as the depth chart for the game has not been released as of this article’s publication, but it could still remain Danny Etling and Perkins as the two-quarterback system.
With Person Jr. out for Birmingham, that would leave C.J. Marable as the lead back for the Stallions. Another key change is at kicker as Chris Blewitt is back on the roster after recovering from his injury at the beginning of the season.
Keys to Victory
Michigan is banged up going into the game, and knowing that it has no chance of hosting a playoff game, this could be a more conservative game plan. The Panthers could take the approach of continuing to hammer the running game and win the time of possession. Pressuring Martinez like he was last week against San Antonio will throw off the offense.
On the flip side, the Stallions’ offensive line must do a better job of protecting their star quarterback from taking the hits he had last week. Establishing a running game is key as Birmingham had 10 carries for 22 yards from guys who weren’t named Martinez against the Brahmas.
Prediction
The Stallions came back down to Earth, which comes the loud noises of whether they are still a legit contender for the UFL title. Birmingham has the number one offense and number one defense in the UFL so simply put, yes this is still the best team in the league. A win for the Stallions would not surprise, with multiple injuries hitting the Panthers’ roster.
Birmingham Stallions 26, Michigan Panthers 20
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL on FanNation on Facebook and X.