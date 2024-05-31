UFL 2024 Season Week 10 Game Preview: San Antonio Brahmas at St. Louis Battlehawks
The San Antonio Brahmas (7-2) and St. Louis Battlehawks (6-3) battle for the most important game of the season on Saturday. San Antonio has a one-game lead on the Battlehawks, and the winner of the contest will host the XFL Conference Championship game.
It was a memorable Week 9 for the Brahmas as they pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the season, beating the previously undefeated Birmingham Stallions 18-9. The defense shined as they held the Stallions offense to under 300 yards for the first time this season. Quarterback Chase Garbers made his return to the field for the first time, completing 70% of his passes for 139 yards in the win.
With A.J. McCarron out for a second straight game, Manny Wilkins filled in at quarterback once again, but the results did not go in favor of the Battlehawks as the Arlington Renegades pulled the upset 36-22. While the offense was able to move the ball down the field, it was the three interceptions by Wilkins that ultimately hurt them. The defense struggled to slow down the passing game of the Renegades.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Battlehawks -2.5, O/U 42.5
Date/Location: Saturday, June 1, 2024, at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, MO
Kickoff Time: 4:00 pm EST
Weather Forecast: N/A
TV/Streaming: FOX, FOX Sports App, FOX Sports on SiriusXM
Injury Report/Inactives
San Antonio is down its top two running backs in Anthony McFarland Jr. (right shoulder) and John Lovett (chest). The team will also not have defensive back A.J. Hendy (left hamstring), defensive tackle Caeveon Patton (right shoulder), linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe (right foot), offensive lineman Rashaad Coward (left shoulder) and outside linebacker Tim Ward (left ankle).
St. Louis fans are holding their breath on McCarron who is listed as questionable with a left ankle injury. Three players are out with injuries with wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley (neck) being placed on IR this week and wide receiver Jerome Kapp (left hamstring) and free safety Qwynnterrio Cole (left ankle) not playing in the game. Star receiver Marcell Ateman was a full go after dealing with a right hamstring injury but will be inactive for the game.
Roster Lineup Updates
The Brahmas backfield will look different with Morgan Ellison getting the start and return specialist Pooka Williams Jr. as his backup. Garbers will get his first official star with San Antonio since the first half of the season. Prince Emili will fill in at defensive tackle for Patton.
The good news for the Battlehawks is McCarron will get the start as he is officially back after missing the last two weeks. Wide receiver Jahcour Pearson moves into the starting lineup with Darrius Shepherd and Hakeem Butler.
Keys to Victory
With San Antonio’s top two running backs out, it’s time to let Garbers loose and let him rip the ball down the field. Creativity in playcalling from offensive coordinator A.J. Smith will be key to throw the defense off. The pass rush of the Brahmas needs to have the same success to rattle an injured McCarron.
The most important position group on the Battlehawks is the offensive line. McCarron needs all the time in the pocket as he is not 100% for the game. Running back Jacob Saylors ran for 104 yards last week and will need a similar performance to take the pressure off the passing game.
Prediction
If anyone had a slight doubt in the Brahmas this season, that went away after beating the best spring football team in decades. St. Louis has its quarterback back, which should make for a tight game where points will be put up. The real question is whether the Brahmas can keep up with the Battlehawks’ high-flying passing game. McCarron is a difference-maker who instantly makes St. Louis better.
St. Louis Battlehawks 29, San Antonio Brahmas 24
