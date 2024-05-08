UFL 2024 Season Week 7 DraftKings Betting Odds
Playoff implications are at stake with in UFL going into another full weekend of action.
DraftKings released the betting odds for each of the Week 7 games. Bettors will have some tough decisions to make as all four contests are within a 3.5-point difference between the two teams.
Here are DraftKings’ betting lines for Week 7 of the 2024 UFL regular season:
Memphis Showboats at Arlington Renegades
Spread: Renegades -3, Showboats +3
O/U: 45
Money Line: Renegades -175, Showboats +145
St. Louis Battlehawks at Birmingham Stallions
Spread: Stallions -3.5, Battlehawks +3.5
O/U: 47.5
Money Line: Stallions -185, Battlehawks +154
Michigan Panthers at D.C. Defenders
Spread: Defenders -1, Panthers +1
O/U: 43
Money Line: Defenders -110, Panthers -110
San Antonio Brahmas at Houston Roughnecks
Spread: Brahmas -3, Roughnecks +3
O/U: 40
Money Line: Brahmas -166, Roughnecks +140
All eyes will be on St. Louis Battlehawks-Birmingham Stallions, as many believe it will be the UFL championship game preview. It’s no surprise that it has the highest over/under of the week at 47.5 points since these are the best offenses in the UFL. What is surprising is how much the Stallions are favored over the Battlehawks (3.5). This is the game of the year, so it should be a close matchup so taking the under might be a good bet.
Despite being 0-6, the Arlington Renegades are favored to beat the Memphis Showboats as both teams are riding long losing streaks. There’s a lot of uncertainty on each side with the Showboats offense struggling and the Renegades have lost all six of their games despite having leads in each one.
The D.C Defenders and Michigan Panthers is the closest predicted game of the weekend, with the former being a 1-point favorite. Michigan has had its ups and downs, but still holds a 4-2 record and is in the thick of winning the second seed in the USFL Conference. D.C. is right behind the San Antonio Brahmas for second in the XFL Conference, so both sides need to win to help their playoff chances.
San Antonio and the Houston Roughnecks close the week, with the Brahmas favored by 3 points. DraftKings has this game being the lowest scoring game with the over/under being 40. The Brahmas need a lift after losing on the road to D.C. last week and wanting to stay in second place behind the Battlehawks.
