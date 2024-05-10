UFL 2024 Season Week 7 Game Preview: Memphis Showboats at Arlington Renegades
With just one combined win between the teams, the Memphis Showboats and Arlington Renegades matchup is a critical one as they try to stay alive for the playoffs.
Memphis is now riding a five-game losing streak after losing to the undefeated Birmingham Stallions 39-21 in Week 6. The team continues to struggle to find any rhythm on offense, whether it’s Case Cookus or Troy Williams starting at quarterback.
The Renegades are also on a losing streak, but theirs is at six games as they suffered yet another last-second loss, this time with the Michigan Panthers handing them a 28-27 defeat via a Jake Bates field goal. It’s disappointing as quarterback Luis Perez is the league’s leader in passing yards (1,330) and Arlington has two of the top 10 wide receivers in the league in receiving yards with JaVonta Payton (285) and Tyler Vaughns (267). It’s the defense that has failed them, as they are sixth in total defense (311), last in first downs (109) and seventh in scoring (25.5).
Memphis Showboats at Arlington Renegades Preview
Game Information
Line: Renegades -3, O/U 45
Date/Location: Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas
Kickoff Time: 1:00 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Cloudy, 73 degrees
TV/Streaming: ESPN, ESPN+
Injury Report/Inactives
One of Memphis’ starting offensive linemen, Jordan McCray, showed up on the inactive list this week, but he was not on the injury report for the Showboats. Starting linebacker Vontae Diggs will be out for the team once again.
Two defensive linemen are out for the Renegades, including their sack leader Jalen Redmond, who is out for the third straight game. Arlington’s depth at wide receiver also took a hit with both LuJuan Winningham and Isaiah Winstead inactive.
Depth Charts
Memphis is making a change at quarterback, with Williams taking over the starting spot for Cookus. The offensive line sees a shift with Salesi Uhatafe filling in at right guard.
Arlington will go into this week with three running backs after the injury to Dae Dae Hunter. De’Veon Smith showed up on the injury report this week, which should see Leddie Brown and Devin Darrington earn more playing time.
Keys to Victory
Memphis goes into the game as the worst-ranked offense and defense in the UFL. The Showboats have one of the best running backs in the league in Darius Victor, but he has not been able to get it going like he did with the New Jersey Generals the last two seasons in the USFL. Establishing the running game and winning the time of possession will help keep the Renegades passing game off the field.
Arlington has been the most undisciplined team in the league with late-game penalties, including 12 men on the field penalty at the end of the Michigan game that cost them the game. Eliminating the penalties will help, but the defense needs to step up and not allow big plays in the secondary.
Prediction
This is the perfect game for the Renegades to bounce back and take down a team that has struggled more than they have, despite having a better record. Arlington should be at least 3-3 on the season, but the mistakes late in games have them on the brink of missing the playoffs. A win may not save the Renegades' season, but it will at least keep their postseason hopes alive.
Arlington Renegades 28, Memphis Showboats 20
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
