UFL 2024 Season Week 7 Game Preview: San Antonio Brahmas at Houston Roughnecks
With the D.C. Defenders on their heels, the San Antonio Brahmas are in a must-win situation as they take on the Houston Roughnecks on Sunday.
The Brahmas’ two-game winning streak was snapped as they lost to the Defenders on the road 18-12 but still a hold a one-game lead for second place in the XFL Conference standings. While John Lovett exploded for 153 rushing yards, quarterback Quinten Dormady struggled with just 79 yards passing with one touchdown and two turnovers in the loss.
Houston’s offense has hit a rough patch as they have only scored 17 total points in the last two games losing to the two best teams in the UFL in the Birmingham Stallions and the St. Louis Battlehawks. The Roughnecks are the only team in the league that has yet to hit 100 points during the season.
San Antonio Brahmas at Houston Roughnecks Preview
Game Information
Line: Brahmas -3, O/U 40
Date/Location: Sunday, May 12, 2024, at Rice Stadium in Houston, Texas
Kickoff Time: 3:00 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms, 82 degrees, 35% of precipitation
TV/Streaming: ESPN, ESPN+
Injury Report
San Antonio will be missing running back Anthony McFarland Jr. as he still deals with his right shoulder injury. Starting cornerback Darius Phillips is also out of the game with a left groin injury.
The Roughnecks are in a better position with injuries are they will only be without defensive tackle Toby Johnson with a right knee injury. Wide receiver Emmanuel Butler is questionable with a left hamstring injury but is still listed on the depth chart.
Depth Charts
At cornerback for the Brahmas, it will be Gavin Heslop and Corey Mayfield Jr. starting. Running back Morgan Ellison was showing up on the injury report with a left shoulder injury but he will be backing up Lovett with McFarland out.
A quarterback change has occurred for Houston as Jarrett Guarantano is back in as starter for the first time since Week 2 against the D.C. Defenders. Defensive tackle Jeffery Johnson is back from injury as he will serve as a backup for the game.
Keys to Victory
The Houston Roughnecks need to get Mark Thompson going. Guarantano might need time to get back in the flow of the game so establishing a running game against the fifth ranked rush defense will be key.
Dormady is on his last legs as the starter if he can’t turn it around with a good performance. His backup Kevin Hogan could be ready to step in if Dormady has another multiple turnover game.
Prediction
San Antonio is trending in the wrong direction despite holding a 4-2 record. They are more to lose in the playoff hunt than the Roughnecks do so a win has to happen. The Brahmas are looking a lot like the Houston Roughnecks team last year that struggled to close the season. Wade Phillips’ crew has to win to avoid a similar fate.
San Antonio Brahmas 26, Houston Roughnecks 13
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL on FanNation on Facebook and X.