UFL 2024 Season Week 7 Game Preview: St. Louis Battlehawks at Birmingham Stallions
This has been the matchup that has been circled on everyone’s calendar this season. The XFL Conference leaders St. Louis Battlehawks hit the road to take on the USFL Conference front-running Birmingham Stallions.
After losing the first game to the Michigan Panthers, the Battlehawks have been on a hot streak winning five straight games with three by at least 16 or more points. Led by the UFL passing touchdown leader A.J. McCarron, the Battlehawks have the best scoring offense (28.8), but the defense is the top-ranked unit in the UFL.
Birmingham is the model of excellence at 6-0 as the Stallions haven’t lost a game since May 13 of last year against the Houston Gamblers. The Stallions have the best passing offense and rushing offense in the UFL thanks to the performance of quarterback Adrian Martinez who has taken the league by storm.
St. Louis Battlehawks at Birmingham Stallions Preview
Game Information
Line: Stallions -3.5, O/U 47.5
Date/Location: Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama
Kickoff Time: 4 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Sunny, 77 degrees
TV/Streaming: Fox, Fox Sports App
Injury Report
It’ll be another game that the Battlehawks won’t have former All-XFL defensive tackle Austin Faoliu in the lineup as he is out with a left ankle injury. Concerns on offense surround starting wide receiver Marcel Ateman (illness) and tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (left knee) who are both listed as questionable.
Birmingham has three players out for the game with two of them on defense. Cornerback Lorenzo Burns (left arm, neck) and linebacker DeMarquis Gates (left arm, neck) won't play. Wide receiver and returner Amari Rodgers (concussion) is also sidelined.
Depth Charts
St. Louis appears to have Ateman and Jones-Smith in the starting lineup, but both will be worth monitoring in case they get pulled from the game. Kobe Smith and Tautala Pesefea Jr. will be the nose tackles on the depth chart.
It’ll be a third straight start for Martinez at quarterback with Matt Corral as backup. Gary Jennings will return the kickoffs and Isaiah Zuber will be the punt returner in place of Rodgers. Nevelle Clarke, Daniel Isom and Madre Harper will start at cornerback with Mark Gilbert, who is dealing with his own injury, in reserve.
Keys to Victory
With how even on paper these two teams are, it’ll come down to coaching. Stallions coach Skip Holtz has a proven track record of success, losing just three games in two-and-a-half seasons with a big reason being how disciplined his teams are. Battlehawks coach Anthony Becht also has been able to find talent to grow and flourish under him, but this will be the biggest game of his head coaching career.
Birmingham has changed their identity this year with the passing game being its friend instead of being balanced. Martinez will be called upon to carry the offense but needs to understand that keeping the St. Louis offense off the field is key.
McCarron and his Battlehawks offense have been known for creating big plays with help from wide receivers Hakeem Butler, Ateman, Darrius Shepherd and Jachour Pearson. Getting the ball in their hands early and often is a plus for St. Louis.
Prediction
It should be the preview for the UFL Championship and hopefully live up to the hype. The league has been promoting the return of McCarron to the state where he played college and it’s the only game of the weekend on national television. This is a big opportunity for not only both teams to see where they are on the field, but a good indication of how the league is viewed by the general public. At the end of the day, one team has shown to be the dominant force of spring football and to be one of the best teams in spring football history.
Birmingham Stallions 30, St. Louis Battlehawks 28
