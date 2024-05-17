UFL 2024 Season Week 8 DraftKings Betting Odds
Last week’s game of the year between the St. Louis Battlehawks and the Birmingham Stallions lived up to the hype. While it was a tough decision on who to bet on, those who put their money on the Stallions were the winners. Those who took the over on the Memphis Showboats and Arlington Renegades game also received a good pay day.
Week 8 provides some interesting scenarios that could be the easiest bets of the year or most likely trap games for the top teams in the league. DraftKings shared their betting lines for the week, which has the largest combined spreads of the year.
Here are the Week 8 betting lines for the four UFL games.
Memphis Showboats at Michigan Panthers
Spread: Panthers -8.5, Showboats +8.5
O/U: 47.5
Money Line: Panthers -485, Showboats +370
Houston Roughnecks at Birmingham Stallions
Spread: Stallions -16, Roughnecks +16
O/U: 43
Money Line: Stallions -1800, Roughnecks +1000
D.C. Defenders at St. Louis Battlehawks
Spread: Battlehawks -7.5, Defenders +7.5
O/U: 44.5
Money Line: Battlehawks -410, Defenders +320
Arlington Renegades at San Antonio Brahmas
Spread: Brahmas -3.5, Renegades +3.5
O/U: 46
Money Line: Brahmas -198, Renegades +164
The Stallions have the biggest spread of the season as 16-point favorites over the Houston Roughnecks, which isn’t a surprise after the first matchup resulted in a 32-9 win for Birmingham. Houston’s best offensive performance of the season only produced 20 points. Meanwhile, Birmingham is already in the playoffs and looking to secure an undefeated regular season through the last three games.
Michigan and St. Louis are both heavy favorites in their matchups, but both are going through quarterback injuries. For the Panthers, Bryce Perkins and Brian Lewerke performed well in their win against the Defenders last week. AJ McCarron is in question as to whether he will play after his ankle injury against Birmingham. If McCarron can’t go for the Battlehawks, that could sway bettors to take the Defenders to cover the spread and hit the under.
Arlington and San Antonio have the closest spread of the weekend with the Brahmas favored by 3.5 points. The Renegades picked up their first win of the season by scoring 47 points, making it safe to say the over could be possible. San Antonio’s offense has struggled with Quinten Dormady, and Kevin Hogan is in play to start potentially. This game might be the toughest to decide on in Week 8, but hitting on this game could make a bettor’s weekend much richer.
