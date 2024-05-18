UFL 2024 Season Week 8 Game Preview: D.C. Defenders at St. Louis Battlehawks
With only three weeks remaining in the UFL regular season, the 3-4 D.C. Defenders' playoff hopes are hanging on for dear life as they square off against the XFL Conference-leading St. Louis Battlehawks (5-2) on Sunday afternoon. The Battlehawks bludgeoned D.C. back in Week 5, 45-12.
In Week 8, St. Louis can clinch a spot in the XFL conference championship and potentially deliver the final death blow to D.C. by eliminating a rival from postseason play.
Another Defenders loss would see them on the brink of elimination, seeking help from the Arlington Renegades in the later Sunday game against the San Antonio Brahmas. However, based on the developments in this week's depth chart with A.J. McCarron out, D.C. might've received some assistance against St. Louis and its efforts to stay alive in the postseason race.
Game Info: Sunday, Noon ET, The Dome at America's Center
Television/Streaming: ABC, ESPN Plus
Point Spread: Battlehawks -6.5, Point Total 44
Depth Charts/Inactive List
Lineup Notes:
The big story heading into this game is the absence of UFL MVP candidate McCarron. The former Alabama star injured his ankle in last week's homecoming game against Birmingham. St. Louis is turning to Manny Wilkins and Brandon Silvers at quarterback, with recent signee Drew Plitt assuming emergency duties.
The Battlehawks offense will also be without wide receivers Marcell Ateman and Jahcour Pearson. Defensively, St. Louis cornerback Brandon Sebastian is out with a hand injury.
On the Defenders' side, quarterback Jordan Ta'amu is good to go after dealing with a concussion. D.C. is missing two offensive tackles. Left tackle Yasir Durant will be joined in the lineup by right tackle Greg Long, who recently rejoined the team. Linebacker Francis Bernard, who was limited all week with a left shoulder injury, is inactive.
Key Matchups
The Defenders are 3-4 because they can't run the ball like they did last season, and they can't stop the run defensively. As a result, D.C. is last in the UFL in time of possession. They can't sustain drives or get off the field on defense.
Gregg Williams's unit allowed nearly 400 yards of rushing in their last two games. The Battlehawks, without McCarron, will justifiably try to lean on Jacob Saylors, who is coming off of a three-touchdown effort against the Stallions.
D.C. must stop the bleeding in its run defense and force someone other than Hakeem Butler to beat the Defenders in the passing game. In their last meeting, Butler went off on the Defenders, catching six passes for 147 yards and two scores, including a back-breaking 80-yard touchdown catch.
On the opposite side of the field, the Battlehawks defense would love to force D.C. into the same mistakes they dealt with a month ago. St. Louis forced four turnovers. Jordan Ta'amu was under constant duress and threw three interceptions in arguably the worst performance of his career.
For the Defenders to have a chance to win for the second year in St. Louis, they need to avoid the mistakes on offense and special teams that plagued them in their last outing with the Battlehawks.
Prediction
Even prior to the official announcement that McCarron would miss this game, I had a feeling that the Defenders would go down fighting with a better effort than they showed against St. Louis in Week 5. That game got away from D.C.; the Defenders were trailing 20-12 heading into the fourth quarter before the Battlehawks erupted with 25 points in the final frame.
This is their last stand. The Defenders will have a better game plan in their second meeting with St. Louis, something they showed when they exacted revenge on a week one loss to San Antonio two weeks ago.
Sometimes, in pro football, it's not who you play but when you play them. A desperate Defenders team is playing St. Louis, albeit on the road, without its best player. Reggie Barlow's team pulls off the upset to disrupt the order of things in the XFL Conference.
Defenders 20 Battlehawks 19
