UFL 2024 Season Week 8 Game Preview: Houston Roughnecks at Birmingham Stallions
For the second time this season, the Houston Roughnecks and Birmingham Stallions will square off against each other. It's an important Week 8 matchup for both teams.
Houston (1-6) has had a rough season with an offense that has struggled to put points on the board. The Roughnecks are averaging a league-worst 13.7 points per game. The defense has been solid, sitting fourth in the league in yards allowed (268.1).
Birmingham (7-0) has been the class of the UFL entering Week 8 as the only undefeated team left. Quarterback Adrian Martinez continues to put his name at the top of the MVP conversation with Skip Holtz on his way to being the top coach for a third straight year. The defense has been the unsung heroes as well, ranking first in total defense (233).
Houston Roughnecks (1-6) at Birmingham Stallions (7-0) Preview
Game Information
Line: Stallions -16, O/U 43
Date/Location: Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama
Kickoff Time: 8 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Cloudy, 70 degrees
TV/Streaming: ESPN2, ESPN+
Injury Report
Houston will have their fair share of injuries as they have four players out, including three on defense. Starting right tackle Na’Ty Rodgers is out with a right knee injury. On defense, star linebacker Reuben Foster is out with a left ankle and left elbow injury, as well as cornerback Kiondre Thomas (left ankle, left foot) and Toby Johnson (right knee) will not be available.
The Stallions don’t have much to worry about as all four players on the injury report will be good to go for the game.
Depth Charts
Interesting situation with the Roughnecks at quarterback with Reid Sinnett starting, but Nolan Henderson as the backup with Jarrett Guarantano re-injured himself with his wrist making him the third quarterback.
Wide receiver Amari Rodgers is back in the lineup after he was out last week with a concussion. CJ Marable won’t be in at running back as Ricky Person Jr. as the starter with Larry Roundtree III as the backup.
Keys to Victory
It isn’t that Sinnett has played badly this season, but this offense has no life or creativity to the play calling. If the Roughnecks want to shock the world and beat the Stallions, trick plays need to be in play as well as having high third- and fourth-down conversions.
Birmingham has nothing they need to change to be honest. Martinez has carried this offense throwing the football and running it, so the unit needs to flow through him. The defense needs to continue to pressure Sinnett and shut down TJ Pledger and Mark Thompson in the backfield.
Prediction
The surprise of the season would be Houston even keeping this game within 10 points. It’s a tough fall for a franchise who had success in 2020 and 2023 in the XFL. The Gamblers struggled in the USFL in 2022 and 2023. If there is any consolation, Houston is the only franchise to beat the Stallions in two straight seasons. Could that happen on Saturday? Highly doubtful, but not out of the realm of possibility.
Birmingham Stallions 36, Houston Roughnecks 16
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
