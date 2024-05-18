UFL 2024 Season Week 8 Game Preview: Memphis Showboats at Michigan Panthers
Both of those USFL Conference teams between the Memphis Showboats and Michigan Panthers have had two different paths during the regular season.
The Showboats started the season with a win against the Houston Roughnecks, but it has not gone well since then as Memphis (1-6) has lost six straight games. Case Cookus and Troy Williams have been beat up at quarterback with struggles on the offensive line. Their defense has not fared better after allowing 47 points against the previous winless Arlington Renegades last week.
Michigan (5-2) hasn’t always looked pretty on the field, but it has been one of the best teams in the league this season. Despite not having their top two quarterbacks, Brian Lewerke and Bryce Perkins worked the two-quarterback system to perfection as the Panthers picked up a 22-9 win over the D.C. Defenders. Even the defense without star linebacker Frank Ginda allowed just nine points and shutdown Jordan Ta’amu and the D.C. Defenders offense.
Memphis Showboats (1-6) at Michigan Panthers (5-2) Preview
Game Information
Line: Panthers -8.5, O/U 47.5
Date/Location: Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
Kickoff Time: 4:00 pm EST
Weather Forecast: N/A
TV/Streaming: Fox, Fox Sports App
Injury Report
The Showboats had a league-high 15 players on the injury report, with wide receiver Lee Morris (left shoulder) and linebacker Malik Lawal (illness) as the only players listed as out. Starting linebacker Vontae Diggs (left hamstring) and safety Jarey Elder (left hamstring) are doubtful. Finishing the list of players who may not play, starting offensive lineman Jordan McCray (illness) and defensive lineman P.J. Hall (illness) are questionable.
Michigan has nine players on the injury list. The most notable is starting safety and interception leader Kai Nacua, who is out with a concussion. Wide receiver Siaosi Mariner (concussion) and linebacker Noah Dawkins (right foot) is also out.
Depth Charts
Despite quarterback Troy Williams being listed as probable on the injury report, Case Cookus will make the start for the Showboats with Josh Love as the backup. Fans should be focused on the secondary as Memphis has only seven on the depth chart with three safeties making it imperative the group stays healthy.
Lewerke and Perkins will be the quarterbacks for Michigan once again and most likely will split time on the field. Wide receiver Devin Ross is making his return after being removed from the injured reserve list this week and will start. Safety Kedrick Whitehead Jr. will be filling in for Nacua at strong safety.
Keys to Victory
The Memphis offensive line has allowed 32 sacks in seven games this season, so the offensive line needs to find a way to keep the quarterbacks up front. With injuries to the secondary, points will be allowed so the offense needs to be ready to put up points in a hurry.
Michigan has seen success running the ball with the best one-two punch in the backfield in the league with Matt Colburn and Wes Hills. The defense continues to succeed with injuries so pressuring the quarterback is the easiest way to rattle the Showboats offense.
Prediction
Nothing appears to have gone the right way for the Showboats since Week 1. Their struggles continue to show which is a disappointment as they were one of the favorites for the playoffs at the beginning of the season.
Michigan has been the surprise of the year proving a strong running game and defense can still win plenty of games. No more doubting the Panthers as this is a team prepping for a playoff showdown with the undefeated Birmingham Stallions.
Michigan Panthers 25, Memphis Showboats 16
