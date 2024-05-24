UFL 2024 Season Week 9 DraftKings Betting Odds
There are only two more weeks for betting fans to place their money on UFL games during the regular season. Week 9’s spreads according to DraftKings appear to have closer lines as teams lock up playoff spots and look to secure a home playoff game.
Here are the Week 9 betting lines for the four UFL games.
St. Louis Battlehawks at Arlington Renegades
Spread: Battlehawks -3, Renegades +3
O/U: 46
Money Line: Battlehawks -180, Renegades +150
Birmingham Stallions at San Antonio Brahmas
Spread: Stallions -8.5, Brahmas +8.5
O/U: 44
Money Line: Stallions -440, Brahmas +340
D.C. Defenders at Memphis Showboats
Spread: Defenders -5, Showboats +5
O/U: 46
Money Line: Defenders -238, Showboats +195
Michigan Panthers at Houston Roughnecks
Spread: Panthers -4, Roughnecks +4
O/U: 40
Money Line: Panthers -192, Roughnecks +160
With news of Manny Wilkins getting his second start of the season for the St. Louis Battlehawks, there is a three-point difference between the Battlehawks and the Arlington Renegades. Both offenses have the weapons to put up a lot of points, so going for the over on 46 points could be a safe bet.
Every game this season has featured the Birmingham Stallions as the favorites to win a game and there was no exception in Week 9. Even though the San Antonio Brahmas enter with a 6-2 record, quarterback Adrian Martinez has dominated the UFL for the Stallions, leading the number one offense in the league. Expect fireworks of offense from both teams in the Alamodome.
The two Sunday games feature mostly offenses that have been inconsistent, so taking the over on either the Defenders-Showboats or Panthers-Roughnecks game may not be the best option. Michigan has the potential to put up points with its recent success with the two-quarterback system and Matt Colburn’s rushing attack. Don’t expect Houston and Memphis to hold up their end of the bargain in these games as the two teams have the worst offenses in the UFL. Panthers and Defenders wins are expected, so any bets in favor of them should be the choice to make.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL on FanNation on Facebook and X.