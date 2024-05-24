UFL 2024 Season Week 9 Game Preview: Birmingham Stallions at San Antonio Brahmas
While both teams have a playoff spot locked up, there is still plenty to play for as the 8-0 Birmingham Stallions face the 6-2 San Antonio Brahmas.
Last week was not as easy of a contest as many expected for the Stallions, but they still pulled out a 35-28 win over the Houston Roughnecks to remain undefeated. The praise for quarterback Adrian Martinez will continue as he is fourth in the league in passing yards (1,375), second in passing touchdowns (13), tied for the fewest interceptions with at least five starts (two) and first in the league in rushing yards (431).
The Brahmas had control of their 20-15 win over the Arlington Renegades despite the score looking close. Quarterback Quinten Dormady improved his performance last week, putting off the need for Kevin Hogan to fill in. The defense for San Antonio might not have always gotten to Renegades quarterback Luis Perez, but they pressured him enough to throw him off his game.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Stallions -8.5, O/U 44
Date/Location: Saturday, May 25, 2024, at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
Kickoff Time: 3:00 pm EST
Weather Forecast: N/A
TV/Streaming: ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM
Injury Report/Inactives
The Stallions only had two players listed on the injury report this week and both will be out. Offensive tackle Armani Taylor-Prioleau (left knee) and linebacker Elijah Sullivan (left hamstring) will not play in the game.
San Antonio had two big names return to the injury report after spending most of the season on injured reserve in quarterback Chase Garbers and offensive lineman Greg Eiland. While Eiland will still be out with a left leg injury, Garbers is back with his left wrist recovered. The Brahmas do have big losses with running back John Lovett (chest) doubtful to play and linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe (right foot) and outside linebacker Tim Ward (left ankle) both out.
Roster Lineup Updates
Birmingham didn’t have too many changes to its depth chart with only two players out of the game. Punter Colby Wadman returns to the team as the starter after being released earlier in the season following an injury.
The big story with the Brahmas is Garbers serving as Dormady’s backup for the game, but it isn’t known if Garbers will take the field. Jacob Sykes will be in for Ward at outside linebacker with Wyatt Ray on the other side.
Keys to Victory
Martinez’s explosiveness as a passer and runner makes him a defensive nightmare to prepare for. Wade Phillips will have his work cut out for him trying to stop him while containing running backs Ricky Person Jr. and C.J. Marable, who are top 10 rushers in the league.
Dormady must play just as well, if not better than he did against Arlington last week. One big concern is the Brahmas' zero second-half points and two missed field goals against the Renegades. The offense must get into the end zone early and often to keep up with the top scoring offense in the league in Birmingham.
Prediction
This has the makings of another classic UFL matchup with two teams that are playoff bound. Birmingham must win to lock up home field advantage. San Antonio must win and needs the St. Louis Battlehawks to lose to the Renegades to get out in front of the XFL Conference race. While San Antonio has plenty of talent, the Stallions have all the makings to repeat for a third straight season as champions.
Birmingham Stallions 29, San Antonio Brahmas 23
