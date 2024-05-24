UFL 2024 Season Week 9 Game Preview: St. Louis Battlehawks at Arlington Renegades
The playoff chase might be over, but now it’s all about clinching home-field advantage for the St. Louis Battlehawks as they face the Arlington Renegades in Week 9 of the UFL season.
St. Louis picked up a hard-earned 26-21 win over XFL Conference rivals D.C. Defenders last week without star quarterback A.J. McCarron. Manny Wilkins filled in for McCarron, finishing with 126 passing yards and 79 rushing yards in the win. The Battlehawks clinched a playoff spot by defeating the Defenders and have a 6-2 record. The focus now is hosting the conference title game with a win and Brahmas lost in Week 9.
Coming off the high of picking up their first win of the season in Week 7, the Renegades were not able to replicate their success on offense, falling to the San Antonio Brahmas 20-15. The offense struggled with 65 rushing yards and 262 total yards. Arlington also committed eight penalties for 65 yards and sits with a 1-7 overall record.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Battlehawks -3, O/U 46
Date/Location: Saturday, May 25, 2024, at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas
Kickoff Time: 12:00 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Partly Sunny, 87 degrees
TV/Streaming: ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM
Injury Report/Inactives
The biggest question mark is McCarron and whether he will play with the left ankle injury. He will be active for the game. St. Louis will not have a key offensive lineman with starting guard Vadal Alexander out with a left calf injury. Other players out include wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley (neck), linebacker Lakiem Williams (right arm) and cornerback Lavert Hill (concussion).
The Renegades lost running back Leddie Brown for the season after suffering a knee injury, with Jeremy Cox signed in his place. Top pass rusher Jalen Redmond will once again miss another game with his left ankle injury.
Roster Lineup Updates
St. Louis will have McCarron back, but he will be the second-string quarterback behind Wilkins with Brandon Silvers as the emergency third quarterback. The good news on offense is that Jahcour Pearson and Marcell Ateman are active and back in the lineup after missing last week. The secondary for the Battlehawks will have Chris Payton-Jones and Tim Harris as the starting corners.
With Brown done for the season, Devin Darrington will assume the backup running back role behind De’Veon Smith. One other interesting note is Holton Ahlers is listed as the backup quarterback behind Luis Perez instead of Lindsey Scott who has been the backup all season.
Keys to Victory
Wilkins showed off his athletic abilities last week but was too inconsistent as a passer throughout the contest. He’s got more weapons to lean on with Pearson and Ateman back. It could open the door for running backs Jacob Saylors and Wayne Gallman II to have big games if Wilkins isn’t taking up all their rushing yards.
Arlington’s offensive line struggled to protect Perez and give him time to throw against San Antonio. St. Louis has Carson Wells, Pita Taumoepenu, Willie Harvey and more than can apply pressure on the quarterback so the line needs to be ready for a dogfight all game.
Prediction
Earlier in the season, the Renegade were competitive and lost on a last-second field goal against St. Louis. This feels like a game where Arlington has the capability to win, especially with McCarron not starting. The reality with the Renegades is they have not finished most of their games and tend to fall apart late in contests and St. Louis is playing for a home playoff game. This is a game the Battlehawks should win.
St. Louis Battlehawks 25, Arlington Renegades 23
