UFL 2024 Week 7 Game Preview: Michigan Panthers at D.C. Defenders
A year ago, both the D.C. Defenders and Michigan Panthers were playoff teams, but they took entirely different paths to get there.
Mike Nolan's team scratched and clawed its way into the USFL postseason with a 4-6 record. Meanwhile, on the XFL side of things, Reggie Barlow's Defenders marched to the postseason with a league-best 9-1 record.
A year later, the roles have been completely reversed. It's the Panthers who seem like sure bets for the playoffs while the Defenders are looking for the same magical backdoor that took Michigan to the postseason in 2023.
D.C. is in do-or-die mode; their playoffs start now, and they'll need a lot of help to get into the postseason. Michigan might get there by default. Both teams are coming off essential victories in Week 6.
Through the leg of Jake Bates and a prayer, the Panthers won another nail-biter at home against Arlington to up their record to 4-2. The 3-3 Defenders saved their season at home last Sunday by exacting some revenge against a team they're chasing down in conference rival San Antonio.
Game Info: Sunday, 12 Noon ET/Audi Field
Television/Streaming: ESPN & ESPN Plus
Point Spread: Defenders -1, Point Total 43
Depth Charts/Inactive List
Panthers Inactives:
RB Nate McCrary, WR John Hightower, TE Derrick Deese Jr., OT James Walker, OT Jarrett Horst, OLB De'Garbriel Floyd, OLB London Harris
Defenders Inactives:
RB ZaQuandre White, TE Ben Bresnahan, OT Jarrid Williams, DE Derrick Roberson, Reggie Northrup, CB Gareon Conley, S Kentrell Brice
Lineup Notes:
The big news on Friday night was that Brian Lewerke would be starting instead of Danny Etling, who did not practice during the week and will dress as the emergency quarterback. Bryce Perkins will back up Lewerke. Michigan will also be missing the quarterback of their defense in spring league standout Frank Ginda. Javin White will assume a larger role in Ginda's place
On D.C.'s side of the fence, there are very few significant lineup changes. On offense, Yasir Durant will be at left tackle, squaring off with Breeland Speaks in a pivotal matchup. Safety Deontay Anderson, who is coming off one of the best games of any defensive player in the UFL, appears in the starting lineup.
Key Matchups:
Although this is the first-ever meeting between Michigan and D.C., these two teams scrimmaged against each other in the preseason. By all accounts, some publicly, it was the Defenders who got the best of the Panthers in those practices. The word was that D.C. manhandled Michigan at the line of scrimmage.
A week ago, the D.C. Defenders put together their best effort of the season on defense. Gregg Williams's unit did plenty of bending but minimal breaking, holding a San Antonio team to 12 points that had their number in Week 1.
Perhaps it was by design, but the one area where D.C. showed great vulnerability was against the run. The Brahmas rushed for 200 yards against them. Against Michigan, conceding the run game will not be a favorable strategy.
The Panthers, led by league standout Wes Hills, are second in rushing. This year, they've been most successful when establishing a ground attack to offset an inconsistent passing attack.
The most significant weakness for D.C. this season has been its inability to sustain offensive drives and get off the field defensively. As a result, the Defenders are last in the league in time of possession — a crucial aspect they dominated a year ago.
If Michigan is able to control the game with its ground attack, the Panthers can get D.C. to overcommit, which would open single coverage down the field. Marcus Simms has been a big-play weapon for the Panthers all season long. He leads all wideouts in yards per catch (20.8) and is second overall in receiving yardage.
On the other side of the field, there's been a changing of the guard in D.C.'s passing attack. Kelvin Harmon, Ty Scott and Chris Rowland have begun to emerge as consistent playmakers. They'll need to produce when called upon in crucial situations like they did a week ago.
Special teams might be the deciding factor on Sunday. One could argue that each team has won multiple games in 2024 on that side of the equation. The kicking matchup of Jake Bates and Matt McCrane features two of the league's best kickers. This type of game might come down to their legs.
Prediction:
The Panthers have already beaten two XFL teams this year in St. Louis and Arlington, but both those wins came at home. Michigan is down to option C at quarterback, and Frank Ginda is missing on defense. Conventional wisdom suggests that under those circumstances, the Panthers would lose on the road to a D.C. team that is now 11-1 at Audi Field.
But call me crazy, in this battle of two gritty teams, I am taking Michigan to steal the game on the road in a low-scoring affair.
Panthers 18, Defenders 16
