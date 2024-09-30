UFL Adds Additional Player Showcase in Dallas
The demand for players wanting to join the UFL continues to grow as the league had to add a new date to an already used location.
On Sunday, the UFL announced that they will be in the Dallas/Fort Worth area on Sunday, November 10 at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas.
The league has hosted five player showcases since July, as they have made stops in St. Louis, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Houston and Orlando. This past weekend, the UFL in Orlando included a short message from the new Houston Roughnecks general manager, Will Lewis.
There are only two more player showcases planned for the rest of the year. San Diego is first up on October 20, and Dallas will be the last on the calendar on November 10. Two separate special teams player showcases will take place later this year.
Player showcases are designed for players to sign up online and take the field to demonstrate their skills. They run multiple different workouts and drills in front of the UFL scouts, front office personnel and coaches.
With two showcases remaining, the league should have plenty of talent to pick. Selected players will be included in the next UFL Draft, the date of which has not yet been scheduled.
