UFL Adds Pair of New Faces, Including Former Arizona Cardinals DT
There will be two new faces in the UFL. The league announced the signing of two players on Thursday as the Michigan Panthers signed kicker B.T. Potter and the San Antonio Brahmas brought in defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence.
Here’s a look at their careers and their impact on their new teams.
Michigan Panthers
K B.T. Potter
Potter joins the Panthers after spending time in the preseason with the Pittsburgh Steelers, making two of three field goals and converting all three extra points. During his time at Clemson, he made 75.3% of his field goals in five seasons, with his longest kick from 52 yards. He only missed one extra point in 235 attempts.
Michigan found its replacement for All-UFL kicker Jake Bates, who is in the NFL with the Detroit Lions. While Potter’s accuracy is not where Bates’ is, Potter showed great potential at Clemson completing field goals on the biggest stage in college.
San Antonio Brahmas
DT Rashard Lawrence
Lawrence is a long-time NFL defensive tackle after being selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In 25 games, he made 30 tackles, four tackles for loss, and one forced fumble. He played for four teams after his three seasons in Arizona, and his last stop was with the Denver Broncos this past offseason.
The Brahmas have established a trend of signing former NFL defensive players to head coach Wade Phillips’ roster. Lawrence will compete with Caeveon Patton, Jacob Sykes and Taron Vincent to be in the rotation.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.