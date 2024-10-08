UFL Announces 2025 Home/Away Matchups
The UFL is one step closer to sharing with fans the full schedule of the 2025 season. On Tuesday, the league announced the home and away opponents for the eight UFL teams.
No dates have been confirmed by the league as to when they will happen. The season kicks off on March 28, 2025.
Here are the matchups for each UFL team.
USFL Conference
Birmingham Stallions
Home: Arlington Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas.
Away: D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, St. Louis Battlehawks
Houston Roughnecks
Home: Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, St. Louis Battlehawks
Away: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas
Memphis Showboats
Home: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, Houston Roughnecks, Michigan Panthers, St. Louis Battlehawks
Away: Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas
Michigan Panthers
Home: Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, San Antonio Brahmas
Away: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, St. Louis Battlehawks
XFL Conference
Arlington Renegades
Home: D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks
Away: Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Memphis Showboats, San Antonio Brahmas,
St. Louis Battlehawks
D.C. Defenders
Home: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, Memphis Showboats, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks
Away: Arlington Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks
San Antonio Brahmas
Home: Arlington Renegades, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats
Away: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Michigan Panthers, St. Louis Battlehawks
St. Louis Battlehawks
Home: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas (The Battlehawks will host six home games)
Away: Arlington Renegades, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats
