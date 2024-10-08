UFL

UFL Announces 2025 Home/Away Matchups

The UFL announced the home and away games for each of the eight teams on Tuesday.

Showboats players run to celebrate with fans after they intercepted the ball during the UFL game between the San Antonio Brahmas and Memphis Showboats in Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on Saturday, April 6, 2024.
Showboats players run to celebrate with fans after they intercepted the ball during the UFL game between the San Antonio Brahmas and Memphis Showboats in Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on Saturday, April 6, 2024. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK
The UFL is one step closer to sharing with fans the full schedule of the 2025 season. On Tuesday, the league announced the home and away opponents for the eight UFL teams.

No dates have been confirmed by the league as to when they will happen. The season kicks off on March 28, 2025.

Here are the matchups for each UFL team.

USFL Conference

Birmingham Stallions

Home: Arlington Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas. 

Away: D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, St. Louis Battlehawks

Houston Roughnecks

Home: Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, St. Louis Battlehawks

Away: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas

Memphis Showboats

Home: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, Houston Roughnecks, Michigan Panthers, St. Louis Battlehawks

Away: Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas

Michigan Panthers

Home: Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, San Antonio Brahmas

Away: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, St. Louis Battlehawks

XFL Conference

Arlington Renegades

Home: D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks

Away: Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Memphis Showboats, San Antonio Brahmas, 
St. Louis Battlehawks

D.C. Defenders

Home: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, Memphis Showboats, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks

Away: Arlington Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks 

San Antonio Brahmas

Home: Arlington Renegades, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats

Away: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Michigan Panthers, St. Louis Battlehawks

St. Louis Battlehawks

Home: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas (The Battlehawks will host six home games)

Away: Arlington Renegades, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats

