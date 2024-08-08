UFL Announces More NFL Player Signings as League Surpasses USFL Total from 2023

Luis Perez finishes the UFL season. Great to work with this guy!!



#1 in Passing TDs

#1 in Total TDs

#1 in Total Yards

#1 in Passing Yards

#1 in Completions

#1 in Completion %

#1 in Total Points Scored

#1 in Passer Rating

#1 in Passing Yds per gm

#1 Rated QB on PFF

#1 Least… pic.twitter.com/MKWxwo5aCB