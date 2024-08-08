UFL Announces More NFL Player Signings as League Surpasses USFL Total from 2023
After a brief lull in player movement, the UFL has seen an uptick in player signings to the National Football League, partly due to NFL team injuries creating job opportunities for the UFL's best players.
In the last week alone, the UFL has announced over a dozen player signings with NFL teams.
The flurry of activity puts the UFL's current tally of player signings into the NFL at 47.
However, an asterisk is attached to two of the UFL's most recently credited NFL signees. Brahmas linebacker Marcus Haynes and Stallions' defensive end Joshua Pryor are technically UFL players, but just barely. Haynes, who inked on with the Cleveland Browns, and Pryor with the Bengals, both signed letters of intent to potentially play in the UFL next season. Neither player has made an appearance in the UFL.
As a result, the true total of UFL 2024 players signed by NFL teams is 45.
Nevertheless, the UFL's total of player signings to the NFL surpasses the USFL's number of individual players (42) who signed NFL contracts last summer and fall.
Luis Perez stands out in the latest wave of UFL to NFL signings. A favored figure in the spring pro football world, the California native and Harlon Hill award winner as MVP in Division II has had quite the professional journey. It all started in the AAF, then XFL 2020, before tours of duty with the Spring League, USFL, and XFL 2023, which led him to arguably his best season last year in the UFL with Arlington.
As a late arrival to Chargers camp, the 29-year-old Perez has his work cut out to impress L.A. brass, surpass camp arm status, and earn a spot behind a banged-up Justin Herbert. But there's no doubt that Perez's progression as a passer has deservedly earned him another NFL shot. He will compete with Easton Stick, Max Duggan, and Casey Bauman for backup duties.
A total of 23 NFL teams have signed UFL players as of press time.
A year ago, throughout the course of training camps, the preseason and the 2023 NFL season. the USFL saw 42 individual players sign NFL contracts. The XFL, in 2023, had 69 individual players sign NFL deals. A select few signed with more than one team during the 2023 NFL season. All totaled, the two spring pro football leagues had 111 individual NFL player signings, which will be challenging for the UFL to top when the smoke settles on the 2024 NFL regular season in January.
The merged XFL/USFL's playing calendar, which concluded in mid-June, could be a determining factor in the decrease in the number of players signed by NFL teams from last spring, coupled with the fact that as a result of the UFL merger, the number of spring pro football teams went from 16 in 2023 to eight this year.
Nevertheless, with the first full slate of NFL preseason games starting August 8, many of the UFL's top players during the 2024 season will be vying for roster spots when the NFL regular season begins on September 5.
UFL To NFL Signings By Team (45 As of 8/8/2024)
Michigan Panthers (8)
Kicker Jake Bates (Lions), linebacker Javin White (Bears), wide receiver Marcus Simms (Seahawks), wide receiver Samson Nacua (Saints), offensive lineman Chim Okorafor (Browns), cornerback Nate Brooks (Bengals), defensive end Levi Bell (Colts) and offensive lineman Jacob Burton (Lions).
Birmingham Stallions (10)
Quarterback Adrian Martinez (Jets), safety A.J. Thomas (Patriots), offensive guard Zack Johnson (Browns), defensive end Dondrea Tillman (Broncos), running back Ricky Person Jr. (Seahawks), wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. (Saints), kicker Rahmiz Ahmed (Commanders), offensive linemen Matt Kaskey (Rams), offensive tackle Armani Taylor-Prioleau (Commanders), and tight end Jordan Thomas (Falcons).
D.C. Defenders (6)
Defensive end Malik Fisher (Texans), defensive back Gareon Conley (Cowboys), wide receiver Kelvin Harmon (Cowboys), wide receiver Ty Scott (Seahawks), wide receiver Brandon Smith (Jets), offensive and lineman Liam Fornadel (Patriots).
St. Louis Battlehawks (5)
Wide Receiver Hakeem Butler (Bengals), linebacker Mike Rose (Saints), running back Jacob Saylors (Giants), linebacker Willie Harvey Jr. (Cowboys), and offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (Falcons),
Arlington Renegades (6)
Quarterback Luis Perez (Chargers), wide receiver Isaiah Winstead (Jets), tight end Sal Canella (Buccaneers), wide receiver Deontay Burnett (Cowboys), cornerback Delonte Hood (Cardinals), and defensive end Jalen Redmond (Vikings)
San Antonio Brahmas (5)
Wide Receiver Jontre Kirklin (49ers), offensive guard Kohl Levao (Jets), defensive tackle Prince Emili (Falcons), linebacker Zach Morton (Packers), and offensive tackle Julie'n Davenport (Falcons)
Memphis Showboats (4)
Defensive Linemen Josiah Bronson (Patriots), wide receiver Daewood Davis (Panthers), offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom (Rams), and cornerback Nehemiah Shelton (Jets)
Houston Roughnecks (1)
Cornerback Kiondre Thomas (Panthers)
You can find Mike Mitchell on X@ByMikeMitchell.
Catch up with the UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.