UFL Brings on 11 New Players for 2025 Season
Signings across the UFL are heating back up again after Thanksgiving week with four teams signing multiple players.
On Wednesday, the league announced that 11 players had inked contracts for the 2025 season. None of those players were with the league for the 2024 season, providing an influx of new talent the UFL has been looking for. Nine additional players were already signed between Monday and Tuesday.
Here's a look at the 11 players joining the league.
Arlington Renegades
- TE Curtis Hodges
- WR Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi
- DT Kyon Barrs
Hodges played in the NFL from 2022 through this season with the Washington Commanders and the Carolina Panthers. Barrs played for a short time with the Seattle Seahawks but received significant playing time in college with Arizona and USC, making 18 tackles in 2023 with the Trojans.
Sheehy-Guiseppi is well known for getting a tryout with the Cleveland Browns in 2019 and returning a punt for a touchdown in the preseason. The Browns ended up releasing him, but he got some looks at other football leagues like the XFL, TSL, FCF and CFL over the next few years,
D.C. Defenders
- DT Devonnsha Maxwell
- WR Jacob Copeland
- LB Shayne Simon
- FS Tayler Hawkins
- CB Willie Drew Jr.
Maxwell was with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2023 and was in training camp at the start of 2024. Copeland has bounced around between four NFL teams since 2023, most recently doing a stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Simon signed with the Buffalo Bills in the summer after a successful college career at Notre Dame and Pittsburgh but did not make the final roster.
In the secondary, Hawkins played in one game with the San Francisco 49ers, racking up four tackles, one pass deflection and one interception in 2023. Drew was not selected in this year's NFL Draft and signed with the Carolina Panthers before he was waived in late August.
San Antonio Brahmas
CB Kalon Barnes
The Brahmas continue the trend of bringing in veteran cornerbacks with NFL experience. Barnes was a former seventh-round pick of the Panthers in 2022. He played for six teams between 2022 and 2024, with the Steelers marking his last stop,
St. Louis Battlehawks
- DT Isaiah Mack
- MLB Olakunle Fatukasi
St. Louis brought in the two most experienced NFL players of the 11 signed on Wednesday. Mack had the most success on the list, appearing in 25 career games from 2019 through 2022. He finished with 17 tackles, three tackles for loss, four quarterback hits and one fumble recovery.
Fatukasi has plenty of experience himself, having played 14 games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams. He made seven career tackles in 2022 and 2023.
