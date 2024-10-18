UFL Co-Owner Dany Garcia Shares Two Things She Wishes to See in 2025 Season
UFL co-owner Dany Garcia frequently takes to social media to discuss all her of business ventures, including the UFL.
On Thursday, Garcia used her social media platform to encourage her followers to ask her any questions they want. One person asked, “What do you most wish to see with the UFL this year?”
“There are many things I want to see the UFL do in 2025, but here are two,” Garcia said in her post. “1. Evolution in the execution of the game/even more dynamic play. 2. Developing deeper relationships in each of our teams’ markets.”
Her first point is something spring football has always done, whether it was through the XFL, USFL or the UFL. The latter is experimenting with multiple deviations from the NFL in rules, like the one-, two- or three-point conversions after touchdowns and replacing the onside kick with fourth-and-12 conversions. The most notable example is the XFL’s old kickoff rules being adopted by the NFL. This type of innovation continues to improve the sport and make the game more exciting for fans to watch.
Garcia’s second point has been discussed by UFL executives, including Daryl Johnston and Russ Brandon. The league has acknowledged not having local presences in each of the eight markets and has focused on hiring people in those markets. Executives like Garcia hope to get a bigger push from themselves to sell more tickets and get fans more excited about attending the games in person.
The first season was a mixed bag, success-wise. They completed the season but only had essentially three months to put it all together before play began. Now with a full offseason, the UFL is looking to make major strides in 2025.
