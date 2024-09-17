UFL Confirms 2025 Season Start Date, Changes to TV Schedule
There was much anticipation about the announcement from the UFL after the league teased it on Monday, confirming details revealed for the 2025 season.
On Tuesday, the league announced the 2025 season will kick off on Friday, March 28, 2025. This marks a significant change to last year's scheduling as there will now be 10 consecutive weeks of Friday games.
“Adding Friday nights to our spring football schedule speaks to how strong our league has become,” said President and CEO Russ Brandon. “Our teams have been working diligently this offseason to prepare for 2025 and look forward to bringing that work to life and sharing it with our fans in season two.”
FOX, ESPN and ABC have been confirmed as the broadcasting networks for the UFL for the second straight season. It has been previously reported that with the departure of WWE’s SmackDown, FOX was making room for the UFL to play games on Friday nights to replace it.
The season’s structure will remain the same as last year as it will be a 10-week regular season with conference championship games. It was also announced that the UFL Championship game will be on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Last season, the UFL kicked off with a matchup between the Birmingham Stallions and the Arlington Renegades as they were the defending league champions. Season tickets for the 2025 season will go on sale October 15.
