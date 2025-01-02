UFL Drops 2025 Schedule
The 2025 UFL schedule is officially out after the league teased the news a few days ago, and fans can finally start planning for 12 straight weeks of football between March and June.
On Thursday, the league released a 12-week schedule that includes 10 regular-season weeks and two weeks of postseason. The season kicks off on FOX with the new FOX UFL Friday show that will broadcast right before Friday night games. The St. Louis Battlehawks and Houston Roughnecks will be the first matchup of the season in Houston.
“We are thrilled to have exceptional partners like FOX and ESPN, who share our passion for celebrating the game and telling our story to a wide audience,” UFL President and CEO Russ Brandon said in a statement on Thursday. “With the launch of FOX UFL Friday, we are excited to invite new fans to experience the incredible talent and heart that our players bring to the field. This season promises to be an exciting journey in football, where our athletes elevate the game to new heights.”
There will be 43 games aired between FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1 and ESPN Deportes. Of those, 22 will be on the ESPN family of networks and 21 on the FOX family of networks. Throughout the season, there will be five doubleheaders between ABC, ESPN and FOX. In a big win for the league this year, 74% of the games will be broadcast either on ABC or FOX, capped with ABC's inaugural presentation of the Championship game on June 14.
Here is a look at the full 2025 UFL schedule.
Week 1
St. Louis Battlehawks at Houston Roughnecks, Friday, March 28 at 8:00 pm EST on FOX
San Antonio Brahmas at Arlington Renegades, Saturday, March 29 at 4:00 pm EST on FOX
Michigan Panthers at Memphis Showboats, Sunday, March 30 at 12:00 pm EST on ESPN
Birmingham Stallions at D.C. Defenders, Sunday, March 30 at 3:00 pm EST on ESPN
Week 2
Birmingham Stallions at D.C. Defenders, Friday, April 4 at 8:00 pm EST on FOX
Memphis Showboats at Michigan Panthers, Saturday, April 5 at 8:00 pm EST on ABC
Houston Roughnecks at Arlington Renegades, Sunday, April 6 at 12:00 pm EST on ESPN
San Antonio Brahmas at St. Louis Battlehawks, Sunday, April 6 at 6:30 pm EST on FS1
Week 3
Arlington Renegades at Birmingham Stallions, Friday, April 11 at 8:00 pm EST on FOX
Houston Roughnecks at Memphis Showboats, Saturday, April 12 at 2:30 pm EST on ESPN
San Antonio Brahmas at Michigan Panthers, Sunday, April 13 at 12:00 pm EST on ABC
D.C. Defenders at St. Louis Battlehawks, Sunday, April 13 at 3:00 pm EST on ABC
Week 4
Memphis Showboats at Michigan Panthers, Friday, April 18 at 8:00 pm EST on FOX
St. Louis Battlehawks at Arlington Renegades, Saturday, April 19 at 12:00 pm EST on ABC
Birmingham Stallions at Houston Roughnecks, Saturday, April 19 at 7:00 pm EST on FOX
San Antonio Brahmas at D.C. Defenders, Sunday, April 20 at 5:00 pm EST on FOX
Week 5
Memphis Showboats at Birmingham Stallions, Friday, April 25 at 8:00 pm EST on FOX
Michigan Panthers at St. Louis Battlehawks, Saturday, April 26 at 12:00 pm EST on ESPN
D.C. Defenders at Arlington Renegades, Sunday, April 27 at 12:00 pm EST on ESPN
Houston Roughnecks at San Antonio Brahmas, Sunday, April 27 at 3:00 pm EST on ESPN
Week 6
Arlington Renegades at St. Louis Battlehawks, Friday, May 2 at 8:00 pm EST on FOX
Memphis Showboats at Houston Roughnecks, Saturday, May 3 at 12:00 pm EST on ABC
D.C. Defenders at Michigan Panthers, Sunday, May 4 at 12:00 pm EST on ESPN2
San Antonio Brahmas at Birmingham Stallions, Sunday, May 4 at 4:00 pm EST on FOX
Week 7
D.C. Defenders at San Antonio Brahmas, Friday, May 9 at 8:00 pm EST on FOX
Michigan Panthers at Arlington Renegades, Saturday, May 10 at 1:00 pm EST on FOX
Houston Roughnecks at Birmingham Stallions, Sunday, May 11 at 12:00 pm EST on ABC
St. Louis Battlehawks at Memphis Showboats, Sunday, May 11 at 3:00 pm EST on ESPN
Week 8
Memphis Showboats at San Antonio Brahmas, Friday, May 16 at 8:00 pm EST on FOX
Michigan Panthers at Houston Roughnecks, Saturday, May 17 at 1:00 pm EST on FOX
St. Louis Battlehawks at Memphis Showboats, Sunday, May 18 at 12:00 pm EST on FOX
Arlington Renegades at D.C. Defenders, Sunday, May 18 at 12:00 pm EST on ABC
Week 9
San Antonio Brahmas at St. Louis Battlehawks, Friday, May 23 at 8:00 pm EST on FOX
Arlington Renegades at Memphis Showboats, Saturday, May 24 at 12:00 pm EST on ABC
Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions, Saturday, May 24 at 3:00 pm EST on ABC
D.C. Defenders at Houston Roughnecks, Sunday, May 25 at 4:00 pm EST on FOX
Week 10
St. Louis Battlehawks at D.C. Defenders, Friday, May 30 at 8:00 pm EST on FOX
Houston Roughnecks at Michigan Panthers, Saturday, May 31 at 3:00 pm EST on ESPN
Arlington Renegades at San Antonio Brahmas, Sunday, June 1 at 12:00 pm EST on ABC
Birmingham Stallions at Memphis Showboats, Sunday, June 1 at 3:00 pm EST on FOX
Conference Championship Games
Sunday, June 8 at 3:00 pm EST on ABC
Sunday, June 8 at 6:00 pm EST on FOX
UFL Championship Game
Saturday, June 14 at 8:00 pm EST on ABC
