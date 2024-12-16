UFL Expected To Release 2025 Season Schedule On FOX/ESPN Before New Year Arrives
Much like a year ago at this time, the United Football League is planning to unveil major news about its coming season during its broadcast partners' premium NFL and College Football programming.
The fluid plan is for the UFL's 2025 season schedule to be unveiled on FOX during Week 17's NFL coverage on Sunday, December 29th, and during the Michigan-Alabama ReliaQuest Bowl New Year's Eve on ESPN.
A year ago, the newly merged UFL unveiled its merger news and team information on ESPN and FOX NFL Sunday. League owners Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia were involved in the rollout. It's unknown whether either will resume the spokesperson role of this year's reveal. Daryl 'Moose' Johnston calls FOX NFL games alongside Kevin Kugler and is the UFL's Executive Vice President of Football Operations.
This year, the objective for the UFL's eight incumbent teams is to jumpstart season ticket sales three months prior to the season's start.
The league unveiled its TV schedule last February, a month and change before the season began. It is assumed that an earlier announcement, coupled with the UFL's proactive engagement with sales teams in each local market, will enhance the modest ticket sales of 2024.
The UFL season will kick off Friday night, March 28, 2025, on FOX. The 2025 UFL season will consist of a 10-week regular-season schedule followed by conference championship games and the UFL Championship on Saturday, June 14th, in primetime on ABC. In addition, next season’s schedule will feature 10 Friday night games broadcast on FOX. Season tickets went on sale to the general public on October 15. Fans can secure tickets and special packages by visiting theufl.com/tickets
UFL 2025 Home/Away Team Matchups
USFL Conference
Home: Arlington Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas.
Away: D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, St. Louis Battlehawks
Home: Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, St. Louis Battlehawks
Away: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas
Home: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, Houston Roughnecks, Michigan Panthers, St. Louis Battlehawks
Away: Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas
Home: Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, San Antonio Brahmas
Away: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, St. Louis Battlehawks
XFL Conference
Home: D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks
Away: Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Memphis Showboats, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks
Home: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, Memphis Showboats, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks
Away: Arlington Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks
Home: Arlington Renegades, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats
Away: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Michigan Panthers, St. Louis Battlehawks
Home: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas (The Battlehawks will host six home games)
Away: Arlington Renegades, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats
