UFL Expected To Release 2025 Season Schedule On FOX/ESPN Before New Year Arrives

Before the New Year arrives, the United Football League is expected to unveil its 2025 season schedule during FOX/ESPN NFL and Bowl Game windows.

Much like a year ago at this time, the United Football League is planning to unveil major news about its coming season during its broadcast partners' premium NFL and College Football programming.

The fluid plan is for the UFL's 2025 season schedule to be unveiled on FOX during Week 17's NFL coverage on Sunday, December 29th, and during the Michigan-Alabama ReliaQuest Bowl New Year's Eve on ESPN.

A year ago, the newly merged UFL unveiled its merger news and team information on ESPN and FOX NFL Sunday. League owners Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia were involved in the rollout. It's unknown whether either will resume the spokesperson role of this year's reveal. Daryl 'Moose' Johnston calls FOX NFL games alongside Kevin Kugler and is the UFL's Executive Vice President of Football Operations.

This year, the objective for the UFL's eight incumbent teams is to jumpstart season ticket sales three months prior to the season's start.

The league unveiled its TV schedule last February, a month and change before the season began. It is assumed that an earlier announcement, coupled with the UFL's proactive engagement with sales teams in each local market, will enhance the modest ticket sales of 2024.

The UFL season will kick off Friday night, March 28, 2025, on FOX. The 2025 UFL season will consist of a 10-week regular-season schedule followed by conference championship games and the UFL Championship on Saturday, June 14th, in primetime on ABC.  In addition, next season’s schedule will feature 10 Friday night games broadcast on FOX. Season tickets went on sale to the general public on October 15. Fans can secure tickets and special packages by visiting theufl.com/tickets

UFL 2025 Home/Away Team Matchups

USFL Conference

Birmingham Stallions

Home: Arlington Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas. 

Away: D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, St. Louis Battlehawks

Houston Roughnecks

Home: Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, St. Louis Battlehawks

Away: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas

Memphis Showboats

Home: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, Houston Roughnecks, Michigan Panthers, St. Louis Battlehawks

Away: Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas

Michigan Panthers

Home: Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, San Antonio Brahmas

Away: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, St. Louis Battlehawks

XFL Conference

Arlington Renegades

Home: D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks

Away: Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Memphis Showboats, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks

D.C. Defenders

Home: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, Memphis Showboats, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks

Away: Arlington Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks 

San Antonio Brahmas

Home: Arlington Renegades, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats

Away: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Michigan Panthers, St. Louis Battlehawks

St. Louis Battlehawks

Home: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas (The Battlehawks will host six home games)

Away: Arlington Renegades, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats

