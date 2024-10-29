UFL Head Coach Named Potential Candidate for College Football Job
The UFL has seen some coaches leave for other coaching jobs in college football, which could again end up being the case for a recent opening.
Rice University recently fired its head coach, leaving a vacancy. The Athletic’s Chris Vannini mentioned Birmingham Stallions head coach Skip Holtz as a potential candidate for the job. Vannini stated that Holtz would want to return to college after previous success at Louisiana Tech.
“UFL Birmingham Stallions coach Skip Holtz wants to take another run at college football. He’s 26-4 in three seasons in the USFL/UFL, winning the spring league championship three consecutive times. Holtz had a good run at Louisiana Tech, going 64-50 from 2013 to 2021 with just two losing seasons, and he previously led South Florida and East Carolina. Holtz spent fall 2023 helping Northwestern then-interim coach David Braun."
It should come as no surprise that Holtz would be a name brought up as a candidate. Four losses and three league titles in three years should grab the attention of many college programs.
Holtz's biggest case for making the leap is his ability to develop players into NFL talent. He’s well known for his work with quarterbacks Alex McGough and Adrian Martinez as he turned them into NFL quarterbacks.
As more college jobs appear, Holtz should be a candidate for many of them. While losing Holtz would be a big loss for the UFL, his impact has been felt as the best in modern spring football.
