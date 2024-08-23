UFL Hits Milestone of Player Signings to NFL
There is plenty to be excited about for the UFL after the completion of its inaugural season and the success its players have had at making the leap to the NFL.
On Thursday, the UFL shared some numbers, announcing that 19% of the players or 77 individual players who played in the UFL last season have signed NFL contracts. Executive Vice President of Football Operations Daryl Johnston and UFL President and CEO Russ Brandon expressed their excitement about players receiving the opportunities needed to play in the NFL.
“It’s been exciting to see the number of players who have been called up to the NFL since we concluded our inaugural UFL season on June 16,” Johnston said. “Our league provides a non-traditional path that players can use to achieve their ultimate goal of playing in the NFL and the NFL is taking notice. We have proven over the last three years that Spring Football is a viable option for NFL teams to augment their rosters and the success of players like KaVontae Turpin, Brandon Aubrey and P.J. Walker validates that trust. We are very proud of the great work our league has done to showcase our talented players and provide this opportunity for them to play on football's grandest stage."
“It is a real credit to our athletes who created a culture of success since the day they arrived at training camp back in February,” said Brandon. “It also spotlights each of the individuals who are a part of the football infrastructure we built with our coaching, training, medical, equipment, video, performance science, operations and player personnel staffs.”
All but two NFL teams have signed at least one UFL player; only the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs haven't. The Atlanta Falcons have the most former UFL, XFL and USFL players with nine currently on the roster.
The league also shared that there have been a total of 247 workouts by UFL players with NFL teams. 130 of them were individual workouts.
Thursday marks the beginning of the final week of the NFL preseason, giving UFL players one last opportunity to make an impression before the final roster cutdowns.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.