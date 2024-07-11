UFL Hosting First Player Showcase on Friday
The first official event of the offseason for the UFL begins on Friday. Players hoping to make the UFL will participate in the player showcase in St. Louis, Missouri.
It all starts at 7 am CT as players will run drills in front of coaches and front office personnel. Players will be at Missouri Baptist University participating in the drills in front of evaluators that will include St. Louis Battlehawks head coach Anthony Becht in attendance.
Depending on how the players perform in the showcase, they could be added to the 2025 UFL Draft pool that will take place before next season.
The St. Louis Battlehawks also posted about the league hosting a high school football clinic on the Missouri Baptist University’s Spartan Field. High school players will run drills from 6 to 9 pm on Friday and from 9 am to noon on Saturday.
UFL player showcases will be running through October with five more on the calendar. The league will be making stops in Washington, Houston, Atlanta, Orlando and San Diego. Special team players will have two showcases in October and December.
Washington, D.C., is the next host city of the player showcases, which will take place on Sunday at 7 am local time at the University of Maryland.
