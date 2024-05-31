Want to Play Pro Football? UFL Hosting Player Tryouts Nationwide
Players looking to get their foot in the door in pro football are getting that chance in the the UFL. The league is giving hopefuls an opportunity to pursue their dreams by showing off their skills on the field with the summer and fall showcase series.
The series that runs across four months will have players run drills in front of UFL coaches and personnel directors. Those who do well in the showcases will be added into the 2025 UFL Draft pool which will be announced later.
Here is the schedule on when the showcases will occur:
1. St. Louis Showcase – Friday, July 12, 2024
2. Washington Showcase – Sunday, July 14, 2024
3. Houston Showcase – Friday, July 26, 2024
4. Atlanta Showcase – Sunday, July 28, 2024
5. Orlando Showcase – Sunday, September 29, 2024
6. San Diego Showcase – Sunday, October 20, 2024
There will also be two specialist showcases that are separate from the other six. Former NFL kickers Nick Novak and John Carney have their showcases for kickers, punters and long snappers to participate.
Here is the date for those specialists showcases:
7. Novak Kicking & Consulting – October 19, 2024, at Maranatha Christian School in San Diego, CA
Register at nicknovak.com. Upon acceptance, formal invitations will be issued.
8. John Carney Showcase – December 7, 2024, in San Diego, CA
Specialists interested in participating may visit carneycoaching.com/ufl to sign up for email updates.
Players who want to attend the first six showcases are asked to register at showcases.theufl.com.
