UFL in NFL Week 6 Includes Spring Football Kicker Showdown in Arlington
Special teams have reigned supreme in the UFL-to-NFL pipeline, with multiple special team stars from the UFL showcasing their skills on Sunday.
Fox’s game of the week between the Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys featured former Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates and former Birmingham Stallions kicker Brandon Aubrey trading kicks in Arlington. Bates had his best game of the season for the Lions, making four field goals with a season-long 48 yards while converting five extra points in Detroit’s 47-9 trashing of Dallas. Aubrey was the only offense for the Cowboys, as he scored three field goals for 50 yards.
The Cowboys also have former New Jersey Generals and USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin making plays on offense and special teams. He caught four passes for 24 yards and rushed for six yards, but also had a costly fumble in the game. Turpin’s biggest play came late in the second quarter as he took back a kickoff 79 yards before Bates tackled him at the Lions 30-yard line. That set up Aubrey with a 47-yard field goal to close out the first half.
Additionally, former San Antonio Brahmas long snapper Rex Sunahara made his NFL debut with his hometown team, the Cleveland Browns, on Sunday as they faced the Philadelphia Eagles. Sunahara had been in spring football over the last two years and had a perfect outing in Cleveland’s 20-16 loss to the Eagles. He’s expected to be the long snapper for at least four games with the Browns’ starter Charley Hughlett on injured reserve.
Spring football continues to be in the forefront of opportunity as every week is a constant reminder of what happens when players showcase their skills in the spring so they can play in the fall.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
