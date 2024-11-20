UFL Inks Contracts with Six Players, Including Two Former NFLers
The signings aren't slowing down in the UFL, and more players' hopes of continuing their professional football careers were fulfilled on Monday.
Six players inked UFL contracts with the Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions and Memphis Showboats. Two of those players are returning from NFL stops after the UFL provided them with the necessary tape to get their feet in the door.
Here are the latest six players set to appear in the UFL in 2025.
Arlington Renegades
- CB Delonte Hood
- OLB Vincent DiLeo
Hood returns to the Renegades after his short stint in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals. After completing his first season in spring football, Hood played eight games in the Renegades' secondary. He racked up 18 tackles and four pass breakups.
DiLeo joins the Renegades after playing for the Southwest Kansas Storm of the AFL, leading the league in rushing yards and serving as one of the starting linebackers. He racked up 144 tackles and 16 sacks in his college career at Delaware Valley University and earned All-MAC First Team in his final season at school.
Birmingham Stallions
OT Armani Taylor-Prioleau
The Washington Commanders nabbed Taylor-Prioleau during training camp after he finished his season with the Stallions. Taylor-Prioleau started on Birmingham's offensive line at right tackle. He has had NFL stints with the Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys. Birmingham lost three starting offensive linemen to the NFL, but they appear to be getting some of their guys back.
Memphis Showboats
- FS Eli Walker
- DE Izayah Green-May
- TE Ryan Izzo
Walker returns to spring football after being released by the Birmingham Stallions before training camp last year. He was a member of the USFL's Pittsburgh Maulers the previous two seasons, making 48 tackles, one interception and one sack.
Another former Pittsburgh Mauler joins the Showboats as Green-May made one tackle and one sack with the team in 2023. His most recent stop was with the Wisconsin Badgers as the assistant director of player personnel entering the 2024 season. He played college at Wisconsin and Northern Illinois.
Izzo was in training camp with the Houston Roughnecks before being cut as part of the final roster cutdowns. His most notable stop was with the New England Patriots, where he made 19 receptions for 313 yards and one touchdown in two seasons.
