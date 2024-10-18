UFL Inks Deals with Five Players, Including Two Former Vanderbilt Players to D.C.
Roster sizes are starting to increase as teams look to bring in new talent and retain depth.
On Wednesday, the Arlington Renegades signed a new running back in Ike Irabor. The D.C. Defenders brought back four players that were on the team last season.
Here’s a look at the players who signed UFL contracts.
Arlington Renegades
RB Ike Irabor
Irabor excelled in his four seasons with Union College as its top running back. He finished his career with 3,626 rushing yards and 47 touchdowns and had four straight seasons with 10 or more touchdowns. Irabor had mini-camp visits with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants.
De’Veon Smith is starting to get up there in age with Leddie Brown and Devin Darrington serving as the backups in Arlington. Irabor has the big play potential to be a difference-maker in the offense, but the running back position is one of the deepest positions on the Renegades.
D.C. Defenders
- DE Andre Mintze
- TE Ben Bresnahan
- QB Mike DiLiello
- S Sam Kidd
Mintze appeared in seven games for the Defenders, making six tackles, two tackles for loss and a half sack. He has prior NFL experience with the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings and contributed four tackles in six games with the Broncos in 2021.
DiLiello threw for 5,611 yards and 49 touchdowns in two seasons at Austin Peay. Bresnahan caught 61 passes for 701 yards and five touchdowns in five seasons at Vanderbilt. Kidd was an honorable mention for the All-Sun Belt team in 2022 at James Madison.
All four were with the D.C. Defenders with limited to no playing time last season. While the experience might not be there, these are guys who know the Defenders' offensive and defensive systems and can help with roster depth.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.