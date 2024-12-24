UFL Inks Four Players to Contracts, Including Former Northern Illinois QB
As the UFL continues to find new talent to bring into the league, four players were welcomed on Monday across three teams.
Two of the players that were signed were selected in the UFL College Draft earlier in the year. The D.C. Defenders were the only team to sign a player with NFL regular-season experience.
Here's a look at the four players that were signed.
D.C. Defenders
DE Quincy Roche
Roche brings valuable NFL experience as a former sixth-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2021 NFL Draft. He played in 2021 and 2022 for the New York Giants, appearing in 17 games. Roche racked up 40 tackles, five tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble.
Memphis Showboats
LB Yvandy Rigby
Memphis adds another youthful defender to the team as Yvandy Rigby joins the team after the Showboats selected him in the seventh round of the UFL College Draft. Rigby had a short run with the New England Patriots prior to his signing. He punished offenses in his four years at Temple, amassing 207 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and six pass deflections in 31 matchups.
Michigan Panthers
- LB Donavan Mutin
- QB Rocky Lombardi
Mutin most recently played in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons. As a full-time starter at linebacker for the Houston Cougars, he finished his career with 252 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, five pass deflections, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, three sacks and one interception in 50 games.
Lombardi was selected in the fifth round of the UFL College Draft by the Michigan Panthers. He played in preseason with the Cincinnati Bengals after a successful college career at Northern Illinois. In three seasons, he threw for 5,516 yards and 31 touchdown passes to 16 interceptions while adding 17 rushing scores.
