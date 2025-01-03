UFL Leading Passer Announces Return for 2025 Season
Thursday was a huge day for the UFL with the release of the schedule and big-name players returning. One announced return is not yet league-official, but his post on social media confirmed his intentions to play in 2025.
Arlington Renegades quarterback Luis Perez took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that he would be back in the UFL for the 2025 season. The post was an image of the Renegades' 2025 schedule with a short caption to let fans know his plans.
"Round 3, here we go! #Blessed," Perez said in his post.
Perez had the best statistical season of his pro career last year in Arlington, leading the league in passing yards with 2,309 and touchdowns with 18. He was one of four quarterbacks who played in all 10 regular-season games and led that group with a 67% completion percentage.
In 2023, he began the season as the Las Vegas Vipers' starting quarterback before being traded later in the season to the Renegades. He led Arlington to an improbable run for the XFL league championship win over the D.C. Defenders after finishing the season with a 4-6 record.
The man known as the "Spring Football King" has thrown for a combined 7,673 yards and 51 touchdowns in spring football leagues. He has played in the AAF, XFL, The Spring League, USFL and UFL since 2019.
After the UFL season, Perez signed with the Los Angeles Chargers and spent the preseason with the team. During camp, he received praise for how quickly he picked up their system and was an instant contributor to the quarterback. However, the Chargers would release him at the end of the preseason.
While there has not been an official announcement from the league that Perez has re-signed, Renegades fans can look forward to having their starting quarterback back for the upcoming season.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.