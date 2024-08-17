UFL Players To Watch In Week 2 of NFL Preseason
The United Football League will see 47 of its 2024 players on NFL sidelines this weekend for week two of preseason action.
To date, 60 UFL-assigned players have inked NFL contracts since the spring league's season ended in mid-June. This number has grown significantly in the last few weeks as NFL teams have reshuffled the bottom end of their 90-player rosters. Injuries have played a role in creating openings for new UFL players to join the NFL fray.
A year ago, 111 individual players from the XFL (69) and USFL (42) signed on with NFL teams. The UFL has surpassed the USFL's total from 2023 and appears likely to pass the XFL's tally as well. Whether or not the overall total of signings when the smoke settles on the NFL season is topped remains to be seen. However, the number of players getting a first or another chance to stick in the NFL speaks to the quality and value of the UFL in the football landscape.
For the 2024 season, NFL teams must reduce their rosters to a maximum of 53 players on the active/inactive list by 4 p.m. ET on Aug. 27. All 32 teams will then form 16-player practice squads.
As is always the case in pro football, there's no such thing as a final 53 or practice squad. The war of attrition of a lengthy season guarantees job openings will become available throughout the fall.
On the flip side, the nature of roster fluidity offers no guarantees for any players who do initially gain entry on an active or practice squad.
Nevertheless, UFL players will look to make strong impressions in the next two weeks to ensure that NFL teams keep them around or on the radar for future employment.
Here is a list of the UFL 2024 players in action this weekend. All of them are fighting for NFL roster spots. Ironically, they are also competing with players from the XFL and USFL in previous years.
Saturday, Aug. 17
ATL @ BAL 12 ET
Falcons
OL Julien Davenport OL (San Antonio), LB Storey Jackson (Arlington), DT Prince Emil (SA), OT Jaryd Jones-Smith (St. Louis), TE Jordan Thomas (Birmingham)
CIN @ CHI 1 ET
Bengals
WR Hakeem Butler (St. Louis), CB Nate Brooks (Michigan), DT Carlos Davis (Birmingham)
Bears
LB Javin White (Michigan)
NYG @ HOU 1 ET
Texans
DE Malik Fisher (D.C.)
DET @ KC 4 ET
Lions
K Jake Bates (Michigan), OL Jacob Burton (Michigan)
MIN @ CLE 4:25 ET
Vikings
QB Matt Corral (Birmingham), DE Jalen Redmond (Arlington)
Browns
OL Zack Johnson (Birmingham), LS Rex Sunahara (San Antonio)
NYJ @ CAR 7 ET
Jets
QB Adrian Martinez (Birmingham), WR Brandon Smith (D.C.), OL Kohl Levao (San Antonio), WR Isaiah Winstead (Arlington), LB Anthony Hines III (D.C.)
Panthers
DT Walter Palmore (Michigan)
ARI @ IND 7 ET
Cardinals
CB Delonte Hood (Arlington)
Colts
DE Levi Bell (Michigan)
LAR @ LAC 7 ET
Chargers
QB Luis Perez (Arlington)
Rams
OL Alec Lindstrom (Memphis, OL Matt Kaskey (Birmingham)
WAS @ MIA 7 ET
Commanders
K Ramiz Ahmed (Birmingham), OT Armani Taylor-Prioleau (Birmingham)
Dolphins
DE Wyatt Ray (San Antonio)
BUF @ PIT 7 ET
Bills
WR Deon Cain (Birmingham)
Steelers
CB Kiondre Thomas (Houston)
SEA @ TEN 7 ET
Seahawks
WR Ty Scott (D.C.)
TB @ JAC 7:30 ET
Bucs
TE Sal Cannella (Arlington)
Jaguars
DE Breeland Speaks (Michigan)
DAL @ VGS 10 ET
Cowboys
WR Deontay Burnett (Arlington), OL Cohl Cabral (Michigan), WR Kelvin Harmon (D.C.), LB Willie Harvey Jr. (St. Louis)
Sunday, Aug. 18
GB @ DEN 8 ET
Packers
RB Nate McCrary (Michigan), LB Zach Morton (San Antonio)
Broncos
DE Dondrea Tillman (Birmingham)
NO @ SF 8 ET
Saints
WR Kevin Austin Jr. (Birmingham), WR Samson Nacua (Michigan), LB Mike Rose (St. Louis)
49ers
WR Jontre Kirklin (San Antonio), DE Jonathan Garvin (Birmingham)
You can find Mike Mitchell on X@ByMikeMitchell.
Catch up with the UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.