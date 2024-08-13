UFL Players Union Losing Backing of United Steel Workers
One of the biggest topics of discussion when the USFL and XFL merger happened was the split response to being part of a union. It appears that will no longer be the case.
On Monday, the UFLPA took to social media to announce that the United Steelworkers (USW) has withdrawn its partnership with the UFL. Union president Dartez Jacobs released a statement as he warns the players to make an informed decision on their next union.
The United Steelworkers has informed our player membership of their petition withdrawal. Unfortunately, they will no longer serve as our bargaining agent. We are thankful to have had the protection and representation by a historically trusted union with such a successful track record. As the first professional sports league branched under the USW, we were able to have a strong voice at the table of behalf of players, gaining more benefits from year one to present. The USW was brought to us by former players for a reason, and we appreciate the Steelworkers service throughout the duration of our first CBA.- United Steelworkers president Dartez Jac
We urge players to take caution and make an informed decision when choosing representation going forward. The UFL player membership should run a professional search and confidential background check on any newly organized union posing as "united" to persuade players who cast deciding ballots. It is unnatural for any organization to obstruct the growth and preservation of player benefits for their self-elected personal gain. This is certainly not a meaningful application of "players helping players". Despite these circumstances, we will always believe it is better in an established union.
The UFLPA came together after the first season of the USFL which resulted in them working with the USW to have a union prior to the 2023 USFL season. XFL players in 2023 were not part of a union, which became a split when the UFL first existed. St. Louis Battlehawks quarterback A.J. McCarron expressed his concerns with a union before he decided to return to the Battlehawks earlier this year.
It's not clear what direction the players will take regarding unionization in the future. This could be a deciding factor on whether players return for the 2025 UFL season.
