UFL Sees New Wave of NFL Signings After Week 2 of Preseason
The UFL is feeling good about the number of its players making the jump to the NFL.
After Week 2 of the NFL preseason concluded, five more players were confirmed by the league or reporters to have signed with NFL teams. Here is the list of the latest batch:
- Michigan Panthers DT Walter Palmore (Carolina Panthers)
- D.C. Defenders LB Anthony Hines (New York Jets)
- San Antonio Brahmas OLB Wyatt Ray (Miami Dolphins)
- San Antonio Brahmas RB Hassan Hall (Arizona Cardinals, reported by MLFootball)
- Birmingham Stallions WR Deon Cain (Buffalo Bills)
Palmore was a starter on the Michigan Panthers defensive line, playing in all 10 games. He finished with 19 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, one pass breakup and one forced fumble.
Hines was the leading tackler for the Defenders last season, racking up 65 tackles and five tackles for loss in 10 games.
Ray played in nine games and finished in the top 10 on the Brahmas in tackles with 24, leading the team in sacks with 5.5. He also added six tackles for loss.
Hall is the only one on the list that did not play in the UFL last season as the Brahmas signed him earlier this month. He's jumped around the NFL since leaving Georgia Tech at the end of the 2022 season. Four NFL teams have had Hall on their roster, with his last stop coming with the Kansas City Chiefs. This is his second stop with the Cardinals.
Cain finished second on the Stallions in receiving yards with 436 and touchdowns with three and led the team with 33 receptions. He played in Birmingham in 2023 as well and was the USFL Championship Game MVP.
Not including Hall since he did not play in the 2024 season, the UFL has had 55 players who appeared in UFL games sign with the NFL.
