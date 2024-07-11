UFL Sets College Draft, Includes NFL Out
The 2024 UFL College Draft is Wednesday, with the Memphis Showboats owning the first pick.
The United Football League will hold its 2024 UFL College Draft on Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET. The eight teams will select from over 12,000 draft-eligible players who were not selected in the recent NFL Draft.
The Memphis Showboats own the top pick, with the defending champion Birmingham Stallions having the last pick of the first round.
Information regarding player eligibility and draft information regarding the 2024 UFL College Draft are listed below:
- Players must have been eligible to have been selected in the 2024 NFL Draft and were not selected.
- UFL teams will hold exclusive rights to the players they select in the draft until the player reports to the team or the team gives up that player’s rights.
- All players eligible for the 2024 UFL College Draft must have been out of high school for at least three years and exhausted or waived their college eligibility, with some limited exceptions.
- All players who sign a UFL contract, including players who remain under contract from the 2024 season, will have an “NFL Out” until December 31, 2024.
The draft will consist of 10 rounds with order selection as follows:
The 2024 UFL College Draft selections will be posted on the league's social media channels throughout the day, and a full recap will be available on theUFL.com.
Catch up with UFL on FanNation on Facebook and X.
Published