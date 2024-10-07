UFL Signs 15 Players to Close Out Busy Week
It was a strong close to the week for the UFL as the league secured contracts for another 15 players.
There was a nice blend of new and returning players to the UFL as five of the signings did not play in the league last year. The other 10 return to their 2024 teams.
Here is a full breakdown of the players who signed with UFL teams.
Birmingham Stallions
DT Perrion Winfrey
Winfrey joins the Stallions and spring football for the first time. He was a former fourth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2022 NFL Draft. Winfrey has made 25 tackles, two pass breakups and a half of a sack with the Browns and New York Jets.
D.C. Defenders
- DT Dennis Johnson
- DE Derick Roberson
- LB Ferrod Gardner
- OT Jarrid Williams
- OT John Yarbrough
- DT Niles Scott
- S Montae Nicholson
D.C. brought back plenty of talent from the defense with Roberson as the headliner following a 2024 campaign in which he amassed 31 tackles and 4.5 sacks in nine games. Scott was right behind Roberson in tackles with 29.
Williams signed with the Defenders in April. He was a depth player on the offensive line after they released Jean Delance for his spitting incident in the first game of the season. Yarbrough played for the Defenders and the Brahmas last season after being a starter in the USFL and XFL the previous two seasons.
Memphis Showboats
S Lamont McPhatter II
One of the top defenders on the Showboats is back. McPhatter led the team in tackles with 57, also contributing three tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in eight appearances. This will be his third season with Memphis.
Michigan Panthers
RB Nate McCrary
After Wes Hills' injury and Matthew Colburn's one-and-off injuries, McCrary was called upon late in the year to help Michigan's rushing attack. In four games, McCrary finished with 16 carries for 60 yards and one touchdown. He just finished a stint with the Green Bay Packers in training camp.
San Antonio Brahmas
- WR Aaron Nelson
- DE John Morgan
- RB La'Damian Webb
Nelson returns to spring football after he played with Brahmas head coach Wade Phillips with the XFL's Houston Roughnecks in 2023. He played in two games but did not record a catch.
Morgan will make his UFL debut after playing for the New England Patriots in preseason as he made two tackles and one sack. He played in college with Pittsburgh and Arkansas.
Webb joins the Brahmas out of South Alabama as he had back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons and scored 29 touchdowns in 23 games. The dynamic back can also help in the passing game after 357 receiving yards and three scores with the school,
St. Louis Battlehawks
- OT Bradley Ashmore
- DT Isaiah Coe
- TE Jake Sutherland
Sutherland returns to St. Louis after starting at tight end for the last two seasons. He finished with 10 receptions for 97 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games. In 2023 with the Battlehawks, Sutherland had nine catches for 82 yards and two scores.
Ashmore and Coe are the first two Battlehawks draft picks from the UFL College Draft to sign. Coe was picked in the sixth round and Ashmore was in the fourth round. Ashmore started at right tackle for Vanderbilt while Coe was an All-Big 12 honorable mention at Oklahoma last season.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.