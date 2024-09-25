UFL Signs Four Players for Second Straight Day
Another day, another four players keeping their football dreams alive.
It’s the second straight day that the league has seen four players sign contracts. Three of the four teams that signed players on Monday also made moves on Tuesday.
Here’s a look at the players who signed, along with instant analysis.
Birmingham Stallions
S Qwuantrezz Knight
This will be Knight's first spring football appearance. He spent time on the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad in 2022 and was in and out of the Arizona Cardinals’ roster last year. He played six games for the Cardinals, mostly on special teams. Knight was a Second Team All-Pac-12 selection in 2021 with the UCLA Bruins after racking up 66 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three pass deflections and one forced fumble in 12 games at nickel back.
Michigan Panthers
TE Cole Hikutini
Hikutini returns for his third season with the Panthers after being the fourth-leading receiver this past season with 12 receptions for 204 yards and one touchdown in 10 games. He put up even bigger numbers in 2022 for Michigan in the USFL, with 21 catches for 239 yards and five touchdowns. It’s the second straight day the Panthers brought back a pass catcher after wide receiver Samson Nacua re-signed with the team on Monday.
San Antonio Brahmas
OT Willie Tyler
Tyler spent time with the New York Jets this year after the team signed him as an undrafted free agent. He played on the offensive line for the Louisville Cardinals last year after spending time at Rutgers, Louisiana Monroe and Texas. San Antonio signed another offensive lineman on Tuesday in guard Tyran Hunt.
St. Louis Battlehawks
DT Kobe Smith
Smith is back for St. Louis after being one of their top defensive linemen last season. He made 20 tackles and three tackles for loss in nine games. He played in the XFL last year with the San Antonio Brahmas, racking up seven tackles and half of a sack in three contests. Smith previously played in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants.
