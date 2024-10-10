UFL Signs Nine Players, All-UFL Receiver Back with D.C. Defenders
Some big-name players are heading back to the UFL thanks to nine signings across the league on Monday and Tuesday.
Five of the players signed were either starters or played significant minutes on their teams last season. The San Antonio Brahmas brought in two new players who played in NFL regular-season games.
Here are the players that joined or rejoined the UFL, along with their backgrounds.
D.C. Defenders
WR Chris Rowland
Rowland is more than a top-notch receiver; he was arguably the best returner in the UFL last season. He led the UFL in return yards and scored a touchdown on a kickoff return late in the season. Rowland was also third on the Defenders in receiving with 20 catches for 262 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games. The UFL named him to the All-UFL team and he returns to D.C. as one of its most essential pieces.
Houston Roughnecks
- WR Cyril Grayson
- OT Noah Atagi
Grayson returns to Houston after finishing fourth on the squad in receiving with 18 receptions for 194 yards in 10 games. He also had six kickoff returns for 151 yards. Atagi was not selected in this year’s NFL Draft, but he received an invite to the Chicago Bears’ minicamp.
San Antonio Brahmas
- DE Kobe Jones
- CB Henry Black
Jones has been with six NFL teams since 202, appearing in two games. This year, he spent time with the New England Patriots and the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He started 11 games in his senior year at Mississippi State in 2020.
Black contributed to the Green Bay Packers in 2020 and 2021, appearing in 25 games. He racked up 46 tackles, two pass deflections, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Since 2021, Black has done stints with four NFL teams without making an appearance in the regular season.
Arlington Renegades
- S Joe Powell
- CB Steven Jones Jr.
The Renegades get two of their best secondary players back in Powell and Jones. Powell was a midseason signing for Arlington last year after injuries to the unit mounted. He finished with 11 tackles, one tackle for loss, three pass breakups and two interceptions in five games. Jones was a starter at corner who played in all 10 games and had 32 tackles, seven pass breakups and two interceptions.
Birmingham Stallions
RB Ricky Person
It’s a return to the Stallions for Person, who helped lead the top-ranked Birmingham run game last season. Person was second on the team in rushing yards with 297 but led the UFL in rushing touchdowns with six. He’s coming off a short stint in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks and will become the featured back in the running game with quarterback Adrian Martinez no longer there.
Michigan Panthers
OT Brian Dooley
Dooley was selected in the fourth round of the UFL College Draft by the Panthers back in July. After not being selected in the NFL Draft in April, he was with the Tennessee Titans. At Eastern Michigan, he was named to the All-MAC team three times and is the school’s all-time leader in career games played and started.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.