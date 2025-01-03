UFL Signs Three Pass Catchers, Including Pair of All-UFL Selections
The stars of the UFL in 2024 are returning after the news of the 2025 schedule being released.
On Thursday night, the league announced the signing of three players. The Birmingham Stallions signed All-UFL selection Jace Sternberger and fellow tight end La'Michael Pettaway, while the St. Louis Battlehawks brought back All-UFL and UFL Offensive Player of the Year wide receiver Hakeem Butler.
Pettaway returns to spring football after being a member of the Stallions in 2023 as part of the USFL. He finished with eight catches for 99 yards and two touchdowns to help Birmingham win the USFL league title. The Michigan Panthers had him on the roster in 2022 as one of their leading receivers with 24 receptions for 307 yards and two touchdowns.
His play in the USFL helped him land with the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots in the NFL, where he played until this year. The Patriots released him in August after the preseason concluded.
Butler and Sternberger were in the top six in receiving yards in the UFL last season. Sternberger was sixth with 454 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games. Butler also played in 10 matchups and was the league leader in receiving yards (652) and second in touchdown receptions (five). Both players landed on the All-UFL team and Butler was named UFL Offensive Player of the Year.
The Cincinnati Bengals signed Butler after the UFL season and he played in the preseason with the team. He only caught one pass for 12 yards before the team cut him at the end of August.
These are massive signings for the UFL as the league is retaining its top talent while ramping up for the 2025 season.
