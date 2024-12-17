UFL Signs Trio of Players, Including Former West Virginia Running Back
After a flurry of action last week, the UFL took a few days off from player transactions. On Monday, the Arlington Renegades and St. Louis Battlehawks brought back three players from last year's teams to play in the 2025 season.
Here's a closer look at the returning players on each team.
Arlington Renegades
- RB Leddie Brown
- LB Storey Jackson
Brown is entering his third season with the Renegades. He has been primarily known as De'Veon Smith's backup. Last season, Brown rushed for 124 yards, making him the second-leading rusher on the team. He rushed for 179 yards during the 2023 XFL season with Arlington.
Jackson was one of the leading tacklers on the Renegades last season. He finished fourth with 41 tackles while adding two tackles for loss and a pass breakup. After the UFL season, the 26-year-old linebacker signed with the Atlanta Falcons, playing in preseason with the team.
St. Louis Battlehawks
LB Drew Lewis
Lewis is a spring football veteran, having played for the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL in 2020. He also spent time with the Houston Gamblers in the USFL in 2022. Lewis played in two games last season for the Battlehawks, making three tackles.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.