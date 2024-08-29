UFL

UFL Teams Make Flurry of Transactions, Memphis Brings Back Former Utah Quarterback

The UFL has signed 27 players to contracts for the upcoming 2025 season and waived another over the past two days.

Pittsburgh Maulers Troy Williams (11) prepares to throw downfield during the first half of the USFL Championship game against the Birmingham Stallions Saturday evening at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton, OH.
Pittsburgh Maulers Troy Williams (11) prepares to throw downfield during the first half of the USFL Championship game against the Birmingham Stallions Saturday evening at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton, OH. / Michael Longo/For USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK
UFL signings continue to pour in as teams look to bring back their players ahead of the 2025 season.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, 27 players signed UFL contracts with six teams and one player was waived by the Arlington Renegades.

Here is a breakdown of each of the teams’ transactions and analysis of each player:

Arlington Renegades (Waived)

  • CB Cameron Brown

Brown was placed on IR during training camp for the Renegades. He did not appear in any games this past season.

Birmingham Stallions (Signed)

  • DE Damarcus Mitchell
  • WR Gary Jennings
  • RB Larry Rountree III

Rountree saw more playing time late in the regular season with lingering injuries between C.J. Marable and Ricky Person Jr. as he finished with 16 carries for 88 yards and one touchdown in three games. Jennings only caught two passes during the regular season as he was used more as a kickoff returner, averaging 24 yards per return. Mitchell played in half the regular season games for Birmingham and racked up eight tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.

Houston Roughnecks (Signed)

  • DE Carson Taylor
  • CB Corn Elder

The Roughnecks brought back cornerback Corn Elder, who finished second on the team in pass breakups with six and had 31 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception and one forced fumble in 10 games. Taylor makes a return to spring football after previously playing for the Philadelphia Stars in the USFL. He made 24 tackles and three sacks in 2023.

Memphis Showboats (Signed)

  • G Darrin Paulo
  • WR Dee Anderson
  • S Jarey Elder
  • TE Jay Jay Wilson
  • C Jordan McCray
  • CB Kyree Woods
  • RB Titus Swen
  • QB Troy Williams
  • OLB Tyshun Render
  • OLB Greg Reaves
  • C Jared Thomas
  • LB Malik Lawal

The Showboats brought back Williams at quarterback after he split time with Case Cookus last season and threw for 591 yards and rushed another 74 yards with six total touchdowns. All three of the offensive linemen brought back to the team started in games for the Showboats in 2024. Memphis’ top defensive player returning on this list is Elder, who was seventh on the team in tackles with 38 while also racking up three tackles for loss and two pass breakups.

Michigan Panthers (Signed)

  • DB KiAnte Hardin

Hardin saw limited time with the Panthers last season, making one tackle in one game.

San Antonio Brahmas (Signed)

  • C Alex Pihlstrom
  • CB BoPete Keyes
  • NT Bryan Mone
  • CB Corey Mayfield Jr.
  • CB Derrick Langford
  • WR Justin Smith
  • WR Mathew Sexton
  • LB Tavante Beckett

Beckett was a standout on defense, finishing second on the team in tackles with 72 and leading the team in tackles for loss with nine. Sexton is a new addition to the team after lighting it up for the Las Vegas Vipers in the XFL in 2023, catching 23 passes for 364 yards. Smith was one of the top receivers on the Brahmas in 2024, making 25 catches for 265 yards and one touchdown.

St. Louis Battlehawks (Signed)

  • WR James Bostic

Bostic did not play for the Battlehawks this season as he was cut by the team before the regular season. He was selected by St. Louis in the XFL Rookie Draft last year.

